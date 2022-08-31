ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Spring training schedule returns to normal in 2023

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnQOc_0hco4dQS00

Spring training returns to normal for the first time in four years in 2023.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Cactus League action will begin Feb. 24 with two games. All 30 teams in the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues will play on Feb. 25.

Spring training in 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately canceled. The 2021 version was played with limited crowds in many areas, while the 2022 exhibition season was delayed and condensed due to the lockout by MLB owners.

World Baseball Classic games will be played at various spring training sites on March 8-9, and a number of games will be played at major league ballparks from March 26-28.

The regular season begins for all 30 teams on March 30.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#Spring Training#Classic Games#Major League Baseball#Cactus League#Grapefruit#Il Orioles#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy