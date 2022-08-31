ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears claim Alex Leatherwood off waivers

 4 days ago

The Chicago Bears claimed former first-round pick and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers Wednesday, one of several claims awarded to the club.

Leatherwood, 23, was cast off on deadline day Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders, who selected him No. 17 overall in the 2021 draft. He started all 17 games as a rookie in 2021.

The Bears claimed six players on Wednesday, the most of any club in the NFL.

In addition to Leatherwood, the team claimed defensive back Josh Blackwell from Philadelphia, defensive end Jonathan Kingsley from Buffalo, defensive lineman Armon Watts from Minnesota, linebacker Sterling Weatherford from Indianapolis, and tight end Trevon Wesco from the New York Jets.

Watts was another surprising cut Tuesday by the Vikings. He had five sacks and 10 QB hits in 17 games (nine starts) in 2021.

Leatherwood is entering the second season of a four-year, $14.4 million rookie deal, for which the Bears are now on the hook for the remainder.

The Bears will need to cut six players to make room on the 53-man roster.

