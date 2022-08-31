Cincinnati Bengals' Final 53-Man Roster Keeps Super Bowl LVI Team Largely Intact
Even with a new house name , Paycor Stadium will have plenty of familiar faces.
The Cincinnati Bengals finalized the 53-player regular-season roster during the NFL's final cut-down day Aug. 30. As with other NFL teams, the Bengals' roster downsized from 90 to 53 players over a series of three mandated cut dates, with the third happening by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
NFL teams can carry 53 players plus a 16-player practice squad. Only 47 or 48 players will suit up for each game.
Overall, the Bengals team that battled the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI in February remains intact. One touching bit of news: Kevin Huber, who penned a moving, emotional first-person piece for The Players' Tribune during the team's playoff run , retains his punter slot over the first-year Drue Chrisman. Huber, 37, is entering his 14th season with the Bengals and is a Cincinnati native, having attended McNicholas High School in Mount Washington as well as the University of Cincinnati. [content-4]
According to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, the team retains 72% of its much-celebrated Super Bowl roster as it heads into the regular season. Additional cuts and moves will happen this week.
Here's who's on the Bengals' 53-man roster as of Aug. 30:
- Hakeem Adeniji
- Brandon Allen
- Tycen Anderson
- Eli Apple
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Markus Bailey
- Vonn Bell
- Tyler Boyd
- Joe Burrow
- Alex Cappa
- Jackson Carman
- Zach Carter
- Ja'Marr Chase
- La'el Collins
- Jalen Davis
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Chris Evans
- Tre Flowers
- Allan George
- Jeffrey Gunter
- Clark Harris
- Trey Hendrickson
- Tee Higgins
- B.J. Hill
- Dax Hill
- Trey Hill
- Mike Hilton
- Sam Hubbard
- Kevin Huber
- Hayden Hurst
- Clay Johnston
- Khalid Kareem
- Ted Karras
- Evan McPherson
- Joe Mixon
- Stanley Morgan
- Joseph Ossai
- Samaje Perine
- Germaine Pratt
- Isaiah Prince
- D.J. Reader
- Cam Sample
- Drew Sample
- D'Ante Smith
- Trent Taylor
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Michael Thomas
- Josh Tupou
- Cordell Volson
- Mitchell Wilcox
- Jonah Williams
- Trayveon Williams
- Logan Wilson
The Bengals' 2022-2023 regular season kicks off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11 at Paycor Stadium and will end on Jan. 7 or 8 in a battle with the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati. The team will debut its new white tiger helmet during the Sept. 29 game against the Miami Dolphins. [content-2]
