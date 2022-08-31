Hardcore favorite Story of the Year plays Tampa show ahead of When We Were Young festival
St. Louis-based hardcore quartet Story of the Year is surely gonna be on cloud nine by the end of the year.
Last week, the group dropped “Real Life,” the first shot from its new deal with SharpTone Records. And in October, the boys are on the deeply-nostalgic bill for Vegas’ When We Were Young festival.
Joining Story of the Year at We Were Young is Hawthorne Heights, which co-headlines this gig happening at Orpheum in Tampa on Friday, Sept. 2 . [event-1]
