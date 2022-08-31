Hardcore favorite Story of the Year plays Tampa show ahead of When We Were Young festival

Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO