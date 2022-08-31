Woman, 25, Dragged Around Gainesville Home By Knife-Wielding Attacker: Police

A female victim was brutally attacked in a domestic-related incident in Gainesville, police said.

On August 30, just before 2 a.m., law enforcement responded to the residence in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive, where the suspect, 23-year-old Draven Lively, pushed the 25-year-old woman to the ground and threatened her during a fight, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Lively made sure the victim could not reach her phone to contact police and when she was able to stand, he dragged the victim into the bathroom and threw her in the bathtub, authorities said.

The victim did not give up and attempted to escape again, but the suspect threw her to the ground for a third time before retrieving a knife, police reported.

Police were contacted as the victim was finally able to flee the apartment with only minor injuries, officials said.

Lively was taken into custody and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement, police said.

He had a pending court date and no available bond information, according to law enforcement.