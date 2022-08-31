Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up for honor flights
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's three major league sports franchises are teaming up to provide what they promise will be an unforgettable experience for veterans. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will host a Stars and Stripes Flight of Champions honor flights on Oct. 8. Honor flights take...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert Loses Defensive Battle at Ripon
RIPON - St. Norbert College opened the 2022 season with a defensive struggle in a non-conference game against former Midwest Conference archrival Ripon College and dropped a tough 13-10 decision at Ingalls Field. Ripon's Erik Flores converted a 36-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining to put the Red Hawks out...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
Fox11online.com
Trial in Green Bay shooting death postponed to February
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The trial for a June 2020 murder will not go ahead as planned next week. Robert Bowsky, 30, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting at Seymour Park which resulted in the death of Deanthony Odum. Two others were injured. Prosecutors asked for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'
(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Traffic accident causes power outage, road closures on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side might be experiencing power outages. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay parents give thoughts on loan forgiveness during move in day
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- It comes just over a week since President Joe Biden announced a plan to waive $10,000 dollars in federal loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 dollars a year. Students moved in to UW-Green Bay Saturday, FOX 11 talked with parents on campus for their thoughts on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay elementary school closed after water pipe breaks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students of a Green Bay elementary school will not be returning to class for their second day after a water pipe broke. Martin Elementary School will be closed Friday while crews make the necessary repairs. The district says there are several flooded classrooms and there is...
Fox11online.com
$23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Brown County Drug Task Force seized over $23,000 worth of drugs in Pulaski on September 1. According to a Facebook post by the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the task force seized 71.85 grams of fentanyl (approximately $13,000 street value) and 334.35 grams of meth (approximately $10,000 street value), as well as $13,000 cash and a handgun.
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for killing grandparents
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, was found guilty last year of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his grandparents, Dennis and Letha Kraus, on April 14, 2019 at their Grand Chute home. "I'm asking you...
Fox11online.com
As a new school year begins, watch for these signs of bullying
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many school districts began the new year this past week in Northeast Wisconsin, the Appleton Area School District among them. Assistant Superintendent Sheree Garvey says that's why schools in Appleton have a new way to fight bullying. “We take bullying very seriously," Garvey said. "In every situation.”
Fox11online.com
Man accused of drifting in Manitowoc church parking lot, killing goose
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly intentionally "drifting" in a church parking lot full of geese and killing one. Keeghan Yindra, 18, was arrested on potential charges of felony mistreatment of animals as well as counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Formal charges have not been filed.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
Fox11online.com
Woman pleads not guilty in mail fraud and theft case
CHILTON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana pleaded not guilty to nine fraud-related counts – including theft of mail. Viasana also waived a preliminary hearing in the case, which includes 29 counts of bail jumping. No trial date was set. She returns to court Oct. 20, court records show. Viasana...
Fox11online.com
Judge allows evidence of alternate suspect in 1986 murder trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lou Griffin’s defense team will be allowed to present evidence Lisa Holstead’s boyfriend was instead responsible for her 1986 murder, a judge ruled Friday. The body of Holstead, 22, was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the...
Comments / 0