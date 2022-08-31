Read full article on original website
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance
The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
