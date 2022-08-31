Read full article on original website
Related
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Brian Kelly sought LSU football's demands, so hold him to Nick Saban standard | Opinion
Brian Kelly might still be getting his bearings in the Bayou, but he’s no stranger to expectations. No need to temper expectations in Year 1.
College football rankings: Winners and losers from AP Top 25, Week 2
Week 2 of the AP Top 25 has many teams deemed as winners and losers in these latest college football rankings. As long as there are college football rankings, there will be so many things to debate at the water cooler. The AP Top 25 Poll has given us several interesting talking points heading into Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.
FanSided
280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0