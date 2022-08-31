Read full article on original website
Related
Mom's Sarcastic 'Back to School' Sign Goes Viral
Now that back-to-school season is fully upon us, one mother has a message for other parents also bracing for the inevitable chaos of the behind-the-scenes preparation. In a now-viral Instagram post shared on Aug. 31, Jeni Bukolt celebrated children's return to classrooms all over the nation by honoring their parents and caregivers with a satirical selfie and an important note.
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
‘Tired’ mom creates hilarious first day of school sign — for herself
One mom's honest attempt at a "first day of school" sign is disrupting that "perfect parent" stereotype. "Mom's first day of school," reads a handmade sign by Jeni Bukolt of Waxhaw, North Carolina. "I am 42 years tired," the sign states. "I'll probably miss a school 'theme' day. I really like sleep. Please don't ask me to volunteer. But I will buy you supplies."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Parents name their newborn daughter after a weapon – but people are really horrified by how it’s spelled
WHEN a pair of expecting parents shared their happy news with loved ones, they received excited queries about their baby girl's name. But when they shared the name they'd picked, they were hit with a shocked "oh" from their family and plenty of trolling from strangers. The anonymized exchange was...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up
Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep
According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
WATCH: Clever pup leads breakout at doggy day care
The video shared by TikTok user theofficialgingerspice shows security cam footage of an escape from a doggy day care facility executed with the precision of a heist movie climax.
25 Parents Whose "Back To School" Tweets Made Me Laugh So Hard, My Sinuses Hurt
"My kids have been back in school for seven days, and I've already received 38 reminders to order yearbooks."
How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways
This article originally appeared on 07.13.16 "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!' Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Tori Spelling Helps Her Kids Through Bullying & Back-To-School Anxiety
Tori Spelling has been vocal about her children's experience with bullying in school. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that both her daughter Stella, 14, and son Liam, 15, dealt with "not nice" people last year and suffered from panic attacks, anxiety, and headaches because of the hurtful situations. And since the 49-year-old actress — who is also mom to Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — has struggled with migraines her entire adult life, she doesn't want her kids to have to do the same. To ease even the smallest bit of their pain, Spelling tells Scary Mommy she talks her kids through scenarios to reassure them that they can always come back to "the known," aka the comfort of home.
I’m a parenting pro, how to get your toddler to listen first time & why telling them to ‘stop’ just makes it worse
ANY parent will know the frustration of repeatedly having to tell your toddler not to do something – only for them to continue. But, according to one parenting pro, there’s a simple but effective way to make your little one listen and it doesn’t involve the word ‘stop’.
KIDS・
The secret mathematical formula to stop a toddler tantrum on a long car journey
EVERY parent has their tricks to keep kids quiet on a long car journey. Now, scientists have devised a mathematical formula to prevent or delay toddler tantrums. Academics at Nottingham Trent University quizzed 2,000 parents and found it takes an average of 32 minutes for a kid to ask: “Are we nearly there yet?”
Woman publicly humiliates mom for dumping parenting responsibilities on 17-year-old son
Is a teenager responsible for their half-baby sibling?. Caring for babies is hard, especially without any help for long periods. Not to mention that it’s a responsibility that parents have to take up unless in emergency conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikToker Outs Former High School Janitor for Asking How Old She Is Now "Creepy" Messages
A TikTok posted by user @bekahgregg12 is going viral after she shared messages from someone who works as a janitor at the former high school she attended. Judging from the messages he sent her, it appears that the man was attempting to initiate a relationship with the woman, but his particular line of questioning is what's getting under the skin of so many social media users who saw their interaction.
This Is The Last Year I’ll Have Two Kids Going Back To School And I’m Kind Of Dying Inside
It wasn’t that long ago that I was helping my three kids get ready for their first day of school. I had a 4th grader, a 2nd grader, and one going into kindergarten. I cried when I dropped them all off, and at least half of those tears were from joy and relief. Aside from the occasional girls’ weekend away, I hadn’t had six hours to myself during the day since my oldest was born. I was getting a respite —some space to breathe and figure out what the next phase of my life would be. Maybe I’d start writing a book, tear down the kitchen cabinets, or learn to speak Italian.
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 3