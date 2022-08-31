ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom's Sarcastic 'Back to School' Sign Goes Viral

Now that back-to-school season is fully upon us, one mother has a message for other parents also bracing for the inevitable chaos of the behind-the-scenes preparation. In a now-viral Instagram post shared on Aug. 31, Jeni Bukolt celebrated children's return to classrooms all over the nation by honoring their parents and caregivers with a satirical selfie and an important note.
‘Tired’ mom creates hilarious first day of school sign — for herself

One mom's honest attempt at a "first day of school" sign is disrupting that "perfect parent" stereotype. "Mom's first day of school," reads a handmade sign by Jeni Bukolt of Waxhaw, North Carolina. "I am 42 years tired," the sign states. "I'll probably miss a school 'theme' day. I really like sleep. Please don't ask me to volunteer. But I will buy you supplies."
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up

Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

This article originally appeared on 07.13.16 "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!' Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week...
How Tori Spelling Helps Her Kids Through Bullying & Back-To-School Anxiety

Tori Spelling has been vocal about her children's experience with bullying in school. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that both her daughter Stella, 14, and son Liam, 15, dealt with "not nice" people last year and suffered from panic attacks, anxiety, and headaches because of the hurtful situations. And since the 49-year-old actress — who is also mom to Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — has struggled with migraines her entire adult life, she doesn't want her kids to have to do the same. To ease even the smallest bit of their pain, Spelling tells Scary Mommy she talks her kids through scenarios to reassure them that they can always come back to "the known," aka the comfort of home.
TikToker Outs Former High School Janitor for Asking How Old She Is Now "Creepy" Messages

A TikTok posted by user @bekahgregg12 is going viral after she shared messages from someone who works as a janitor at the former high school she attended. Judging from the messages he sent her, it appears that the man was attempting to initiate a relationship with the woman, but his particular line of questioning is what's getting under the skin of so many social media users who saw their interaction.
This Is The Last Year I’ll Have Two Kids Going Back To School And I’m Kind Of Dying Inside

It wasn’t that long ago that I was helping my three kids get ready for their first day of school. I had a 4th grader, a 2nd grader, and one going into kindergarten. I cried when I dropped them all off, and at least half of those tears were from joy and relief. Aside from the occasional girls’ weekend away, I hadn’t had six hours to myself during the day since my oldest was born. I was getting a respite —some space to breathe and figure out what the next phase of my life would be. Maybe I’d start writing a book, tear down the kitchen cabinets, or learn to speak Italian.
