The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
county17.com
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it’s become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
newscenter1.tv
Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure
CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
county17.com
Third-party candidates enter races; CCSD board candidates announced
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Campbell County, those include the Campbell County School District boards, the Campbell County Cemetery District and conservation district. Campbell County Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said Thursday that this...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 31, W. 1st Street, GPD. Officers responded to a business on...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
county17.com
Grassfire sparked after rifle rounds damage fire department vehicle, transformer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Large-caliber rifle rounds were reportedly fired at a vehicle storage shed and a power transformer yesterday afternoon, sparking a grassfire north of Recluse, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheney said Friday. At least one round was fired at a Campbell County Fire Department vehicle storage shed on...
county17.com
Man charged with threatening vehicle occupants with ‘AR-15 style’ rifle during traffic dispute
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Prosecutors have charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened a family with a rifle on S. Douglas Highway last week, Campbell County court records say. Christen H. Best, 18, was arraigned on four counts of felony aggravated assault Monday in Campbell County Circuit...
