ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton, WY

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]

The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure

CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
CUSTER, SD
county17.com

Third-party candidates enter races; CCSD board candidates announced

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Campbell County, those include the Campbell County School District boards, the Campbell County Cemetery District and conservation district. Campbell County Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said Thursday that this...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
Sundance, WY
Sports
City
Upton, WY
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Mills, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Lovell, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 1

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 31, W. 1st Street, GPD. Officers responded to a business on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Upton Sundance#Qb Keaton Mills
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
593
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy