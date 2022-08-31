ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

Punch You In the Eye-rish

Despite entering the game as a three-score favorite and struggling to get its offense on track for much of the night, Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame in a very satisfying performance in the Shoe. The Buckeyes trailed 10-7 for nearly half the contest but Ryan Day's offense and...
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame

Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
Eleven Warriors

“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
Eleven Warriors

When Walk-ons and Three Star Heroes Shaped the Fortunes of All

Last night was the absolute epitome of why college football is so great. Huge crowd operating at extreme decibel levels, unheralded players having a deciding, game-changing impact on the outcome of a game, two storied programs ducking it out in primetime, and a litany of questionable broadcasting decisions for fans to get angry about. Football is back, baby!
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:

One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Shows It Can Win Tough Against Top Competition Despite Off Night on Offense

Ryan Day didn’t want to start his press conference after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame by talking about what didn’t go well. Sure, the Buckeyes didn’t perform up to expectations on offense, as Ohio State scored fewer points than it had scored in any game since its 49-20 loss to Purdue in 2018. But the Buckeyes still exited Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with a win over a top-five team, at least as far as the preseason polls are concerned, as they earned a 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration

The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
Eleven Warriors

Blue Bloods Square Off in the Shoe

The 2022 season opener is just one sunrise away. And it's not your ordinary season kickoff as No. 5 Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime banger. Just like you, this week's participants are chomping at the bit so let me get out of the way. Please welcome my...
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Shows Why He’s A Scholarship Player, Lathan Ransom Steps Up at Safety and Jim Knowles Coaches from Press Box

On a pair of back-to-back plays in Saturday night’s win over Notre Dame, Xavier Johnson showed why he’s now a scholarship player at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes sitting on only seven points late in the third quarter, Johnson delivered the go-ahead touchdown that would ultimately be the game-winning score in Ohio State’s 21-10 victory. Getting the first extended playing time of his Ohio State career at slot receiver because Jaxon Smith-Njigba had left the game with a leg injury, Johnson beat Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey into the end zone and caught a pass from C.J. Stroud – just one play after his first-ever catch as a Buckeye – for a 24-yard touchdown.
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 21-10 Win over Notre Dame

All eyes were on Jim Knowles and the remade Ohio State defense heading into Week 1. Knowles and the Buckeyes lived up to expectations defensively, keeping OSU in the game throughout Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame when OSU's offense got off to an unexpectedly slow start. Xavier...
Eleven Warriors

Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors

"Playing Fast, Playing Violent" in the Preseason, the Ohio State Defense is "100% Ready" For Its Grand Reveal Against Notre Dame

Jim Knowles won’t get romantic about the moment when he steps on the field for his first game at Ohio State Saturday. That would only distract from his singular focus. Asked Tuesday if he would take a second to soak in the stage and circumstance at Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, the first-year scarlet and gray defensive coordinator said “no. I'm going to stay focused in and in a locked-in mindset and do my job. That's what the players need.”
