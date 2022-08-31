Ryan Day didn’t want to start his press conference after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame by talking about what didn’t go well. Sure, the Buckeyes didn’t perform up to expectations on offense, as Ohio State scored fewer points than it had scored in any game since its 49-20 loss to Purdue in 2018. But the Buckeyes still exited Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with a win over a top-five team, at least as far as the preseason polls are concerned, as they earned a 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO