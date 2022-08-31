Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Punch You In the Eye-rish
Despite entering the game as a three-score favorite and struggling to get its offense on track for much of the night, Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame in a very satisfying performance in the Shoe. The Buckeyes trailed 10-7 for nearly half the contest but Ryan Day's offense and...
Eleven Warriors
The Silver Bullets Show Up for Ohio State Against Notre Dame in Jim Knowles' First Game As Defensive Coordinator
The wise among us would probably suggest we get a few more data points before drawing that conclusion, but for one night, in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowle's first game in the Ohio State press box, it sure looked like it. Ohio State's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame...
Eleven Warriors
Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame
Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
Eleven Warriors
“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
When Walk-ons and Three Star Heroes Shaped the Fortunes of All
Last night was the absolute epitome of why college football is so great. Huge crowd operating at extreme decibel levels, unheralded players having a deciding, game-changing impact on the outcome of a game, two storied programs ducking it out in primetime, and a litany of questionable broadcasting decisions for fans to get angry about. Football is back, baby!
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:
One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
Eleven Warriors
No Freshmen Play on Offense or Defense in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Opening the season in the Shoe, on primetime television and against fifth-ranked Notre Dame is not the recipe for true freshmen to see the field. Ohio State has veteran depth and talent at every position. As a result, the Buckeyes did not turn to any of their true freshmen to play snaps on offense or defense against the Fighting Irish.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Shows It Can Win Tough Against Top Competition Despite Off Night on Offense
Ryan Day didn’t want to start his press conference after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame by talking about what didn’t go well. Sure, the Buckeyes didn’t perform up to expectations on offense, as Ohio State scored fewer points than it had scored in any game since its 49-20 loss to Purdue in 2018. But the Buckeyes still exited Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with a win over a top-five team, at least as far as the preseason polls are concerned, as they earned a 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says the Buckeyes "Have To Be Able To Win Ugly," Hopes Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming Will Be Back Next Week Following Notre Dame Win
The Buckeyes cleared the first hurdle on Saturday. It wasn't always pretty, as Ohio State took a 10-7 deficit to halftime against Notre Dame, but blanked the Irish in the second half to finish with a double-digit win at the Horseshoe. Following the 21-10 win, Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration
The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says "We Gotta Kick Their Ass Tonight" At Ohio State Skull Session Before Notre Dame Game
Gene Smith didn't mince words at Skull Session Saturday. A couple hours before kickoff between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish in Columbus, the Ohio State athletic director delivered a strong message for his former school. “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their ass tonight," Smith told Buckeye...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka Scores First Touchdown of Career, First of the Season For Ohio State on 31-Yard Pass From C.J. Stroud
The first Buckeye touchdown of the season was also the first of Emeka Egbuka's career. C.J. Stroud found the sophomore wideout for a 31-yard score on a 3rd-and-6 play on Ohio State's second possession of the first quarter, and the Buckeyes took a 7-3 lead on the Fighting Irish after the extra point.
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Says “We Were Called Soft All Last Year,” Jim Knowles Says “We Expected” Great Defensive Performance
A win over the fifth-ranked team in the nation didn't come easy for the Buckeyes on Saturday. But even on an uncharacteristically out-of-sync night for the typically high-octane Ohio State offense, the scarlet and gray pulled out a double-digit win over a college football powerhouse at Ohio Stadium. After a...
Eleven Warriors
Blue Bloods Square Off in the Shoe
The 2022 season opener is just one sunrise away. And it's not your ordinary season kickoff as No. 5 Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime banger. Just like you, this week's participants are chomping at the bit so let me get out of the way. Please welcome my...
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch for Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
It’s finally game day in Columbus. In just 12 hours following the publication of this article, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be live on ABC as the second-ranked Buckeyes and fifth-ranked Fighting Irish go head-to-head in the marquee game of the opening week of the college football season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson Shows Why He’s A Scholarship Player, Lathan Ransom Steps Up at Safety and Jim Knowles Coaches from Press Box
On a pair of back-to-back plays in Saturday night’s win over Notre Dame, Xavier Johnson showed why he’s now a scholarship player at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes sitting on only seven points late in the third quarter, Johnson delivered the go-ahead touchdown that would ultimately be the game-winning score in Ohio State’s 21-10 victory. Getting the first extended playing time of his Ohio State career at slot receiver because Jaxon Smith-Njigba had left the game with a leg injury, Johnson beat Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey into the end zone and caught a pass from C.J. Stroud – just one play after his first-ever catch as a Buckeye – for a 24-yard touchdown.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 21-10 Win over Notre Dame
All eyes were on Jim Knowles and the remade Ohio State defense heading into Week 1. Knowles and the Buckeyes lived up to expectations defensively, keeping OSU in the game throughout Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame when OSU's offense got off to an unexpectedly slow start. Xavier...
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors
"Playing Fast, Playing Violent" in the Preseason, the Ohio State Defense is "100% Ready" For Its Grand Reveal Against Notre Dame
Jim Knowles won’t get romantic about the moment when he steps on the field for his first game at Ohio State Saturday. That would only distract from his singular focus. Asked Tuesday if he would take a second to soak in the stage and circumstance at Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, the first-year scarlet and gray defensive coordinator said “no. I'm going to stay focused in and in a locked-in mindset and do my job. That's what the players need.”
Comments / 0