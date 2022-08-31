Read full article on original website
Ralph A. Cascarelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Cascarelli, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born November 12, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Carmen and Josephine (Franco) Cascarelli. Ralph was proud to have grown up on...
Robert S. Woytek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved husband, father, papa and friend passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 from heart disease. He was born in Youngstown on July 28, 1953 to Mike Woytek and Rosemary Schilling Woytek. Bob spent his childhood on the Southside (St. Patrick’s) and then the Northside (St. Edward’s) before attending and graduating from Ursuline High School in 1971. (Mooney wanted him too!)
Raymond “Ray” J. Sabatino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Sabatino passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Ray was born on August 7, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Josephine (Calamaro) Sabatino and was a lifelong area resident. Ray graduated from Akron...
Janice “Janni” L. (Lesher-Davis) Borroni, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Janni” L. Borroni, age 68, of East Palestine, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center with her husband by her side. She was born on February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy and...
Leo F. Gratz, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo F. Gratz, 98, of Poland, passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way with his family by his side. Leo was born on April 19, 1924, the son of Oscar and Anna Simon Gratz. He was a South High School...
Clifford Eugene Hiller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Eugene Hiller, 87, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to the Lord on August 28, 2022. Cliff entered this world on March 4, 1935, in Pomeroy, Ohio, born to the late Clifford and Ocey (Osborn) Hiller. He was a member of...
Linda D. Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Morgan, 82, passed away Thursday evening, September 1, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Linda was born on August 5, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Lavina Davis. She was a Champion High School graduate. She...
Andrew L. Cunningham, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew L. Cunningham, 34, of Fowler, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 14, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Cathy Pascarella Cunningham. Andrew was a member of Pleasant Valley Christian Church. He was a machine...
Anne Curtin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Curtin of Hubbard, Ohio was a loving mother, devoted wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. She lived a happy and healthy 100 years before passing away suddenly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Despite leaving this world, her legacy lives on within family and friends, especially in those living life to the fullest.
Lois M. McMillion, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. McMillion, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. Lois was born February 2, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Cora (Johnson) Morgan. She graduated from Perry High...
Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center where she had been a resident since July 2019. The second of three daughters, she was born to Edward F. and Elizabeth M. (Bort) Hamrock on May 8,...
Rosemarie Scarmack, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Scarmack, 90, of Farrell, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Obituary information is not complete. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
Helen Mae Martin, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mae Martin, 90, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren. Helen was born on May 2, 1932 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thad and Marian Barker. She was a graduate of Fowler High School. She...
Gary C. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary C. Moore, age 81, of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday morning September 1, 2022. Gary was born August 10, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles F. & Jeanette Beach Moore. He was a veteran of...
Jeremiah Lee Honthy, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah Lee Honthy, age 24, of Girard passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Jeremiah was born September 23, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Mark Morris and Jennifer Honthy. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Jeremiah worked in the construction and...
Michael “Mike” Little, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Little, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Mike was born on August 1, 1942 in Dover, the son of the late Charles and Irene Monti Little. Michael was a teacher for 34 years including four...
Asa Damon Jones, Sr. Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing...
Ronald Maloney, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Maloney, 77, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, September 2, 2022, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. Mr. Maloney was born April 12, 1945, in Sharon, a son of Harold Maloney and Twilla (Sowash) Maloney. He attended Sharon High School. He enjoyed playing bingo...
Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., age 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Thomas was born January 17, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Standish and Anna Marie (Altman) Snyder. He married...
