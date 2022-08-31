Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
KVAL
Early morning apartment fire leaves 26 people displaced
EUGENE, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
KVAL
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
KVAL
Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
KVAL
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
KVAL
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
KVAL
Springfield PD and Bloodworks Northwest team up for pop-up donation event
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Bloodworks Northwest will hold three pop-up donation events at the Springfield Justice Center September 6, 8 and 9. Donations are down and patient needs for Type O blood and platelets are high. All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate. “We’re operating on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Police: Stabbing at Eugene residence under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they are investigating a stabbing at a residence on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:42 a.m. Multiple EPD units responded to the call in the Goodpasture Island Road area. One adult male was transported to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. An adult male...
KVAL
Gas prices fall for 12th straight week; average price in Eugene at $4.56 per gallon
Gas prices in Eugene have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a survey of 78 Eugene stations by GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Eugene Tuesday is $4.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Eugene was priced at $4.09 per gallon the day before while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $4.05 per gallon while the highest was $5.69 per gallon.
KVAL
Man detained in Springfield after six-hour standoff with police; surrendered without force
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, September 4, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident. Officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was provided medical treatment and transported to...
KVAL
LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Fugitive from Justice arrested after fleeing seatbelt violation traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — An attempted traffic stop for a seatbelt violation turned into a chase and standoff in Eugene Monday. Eugene Police say that at 7:00 p.m. a sergeant working the "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt grant attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord for a seatbelt violation.
KVAL
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for first Ducks game
EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
Comments / 0