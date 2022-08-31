ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florala, AL

Brantley ground game bulldozes through McKenzie in 42-6 victory

Brantley High School’s football team kept its undefeated season intact with a dominant 42-6 victory over Class 1A, Region 2 foe McKenzie at Brantley Field on Friday night. The Bulldogs bludgeoned the opposition with their ground attack, with three running backs registering a combined five rushing touchdowns. Kedrick Brown rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on four attempts, while adding six tackles on defense. Robert Shine (five carries for 45 yards) and Trey Pittman (eight carries for 60 yards) spearheaded the remainder of the scoring drives.
BRANTLEY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Tigers roar past Eagles for senior night win, 26-6

Red Level celebrated its senior night with a complete-game effort on both ends of the ball and handed Pleasant Home its first loss of the season Friday night. According to Head Coach Kenny Skipper, Red Level (1-1, 1-0 1A Region 2) had a complete game performance. “We had a lot...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia scores shut out against Dale County, 43-0

Andalusia scored a shut-out win in its first region game of the season, bringing home a 43-0 victory over Dale County. The Bulldog defense was on fire, holding Dale County to only 84 yards of total offense, including holding the Warrior’s rushing attack to -58 yards. The defense forced two turnovers and recording five sacks.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Straughn joins Andalusia and Opp in latest ASWA football poll

Andalusia and Opp now have some company as Straughn was recognized in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state football rankings released Wednesday. The Bulldogs currently sit at 2-0 on the season and remain in the number three slot in Class 4A. Andalusia will begin region play tonight at Dale County.
OPP, AL
WMBB

Alabama boy wins Black Belt Photo Contest with Bluegill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest. Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel. “It was […]
TROY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Local boxing legend, Earnie Shavers, dies at 78

Editor’s Note: Anecdotes and accounts of Earnie Shavers’ life were provided by biographer Marshall Terrill from his book, “Welcome to the Big Time.”. Legendary boxer, Earnie Shavers, died Sept. 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Born in Garland, a town in southern Butler County, Earnie...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition

Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
LUVERNE, AL
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital

Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Drone used to prepare land for longleaf pines

A drone has been preparing a Covington County field in River Falls with herbicide spray to prepare a site to be replanted with Longleaf pine trees. Consultant Forester Andrew Loflin of Loflin Forest Management said the process usually consists of three steps: spray, burn, and plant. “What we are essentially...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
DALEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan sales exceed expectations for August

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — August sales in Dothan helped push the city ahead in sales tax revenue. New figures show Dothan brought in almost $2 million more in tax revenue than it had budgeted for the month. August sales tax collections also were also more than $1 million ahead of taxes collected in August of 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
ALABAMA STATE

