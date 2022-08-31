Read full article on original website
Related
luvernejournal.com
Brantley ground game bulldozes through McKenzie in 42-6 victory
Brantley High School’s football team kept its undefeated season intact with a dominant 42-6 victory over Class 1A, Region 2 foe McKenzie at Brantley Field on Friday night. The Bulldogs bludgeoned the opposition with their ground attack, with three running backs registering a combined five rushing touchdowns. Kedrick Brown rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on four attempts, while adding six tackles on defense. Robert Shine (five carries for 45 yards) and Trey Pittman (eight carries for 60 yards) spearheaded the remainder of the scoring drives.
Andalusia Star News
Tigers roar past Eagles for senior night win, 26-6
Red Level celebrated its senior night with a complete-game effort on both ends of the ball and handed Pleasant Home its first loss of the season Friday night. According to Head Coach Kenny Skipper, Red Level (1-1, 1-0 1A Region 2) had a complete game performance. “We had a lot...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia scores shut out against Dale County, 43-0
Andalusia scored a shut-out win in its first region game of the season, bringing home a 43-0 victory over Dale County. The Bulldog defense was on fire, holding Dale County to only 84 yards of total offense, including holding the Warrior’s rushing attack to -58 yards. The defense forced two turnovers and recording five sacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Alabama offensive player on sidelines in walking boot for Utah State game
Alabama’s offense will be without a key offseason addition on Saturday against Utah State as Tyler Harrell was seen on the sidelines before the game in sweatpants and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Harrell dealt with a foot sprain for most of camp ahead of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
Andalusia Star News
Straughn joins Andalusia and Opp in latest ASWA football poll
Andalusia and Opp now have some company as Straughn was recognized in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state football rankings released Wednesday. The Bulldogs currently sit at 2-0 on the season and remain in the number three slot in Class 4A. Andalusia will begin region play tonight at Dale County.
Alabama boy wins Black Belt Photo Contest with Bluegill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest. Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel. “It was […]
Greenville Advocate
Local boxing legend, Earnie Shavers, dies at 78
Editor’s Note: Anecdotes and accounts of Earnie Shavers’ life were provided by biographer Marshall Terrill from his book, “Welcome to the Big Time.”. Legendary boxer, Earnie Shavers, died Sept. 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Born in Garland, a town in southern Butler County, Earnie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
WSFA
2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
WSFA
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
Andalusia Star News
Drone used to prepare land for longleaf pines
A drone has been preparing a Covington County field in River Falls with herbicide spray to prepare a site to be replanted with Longleaf pine trees. Consultant Forester Andrew Loflin of Loflin Forest Management said the process usually consists of three steps: spray, burn, and plant. “What we are essentially...
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
wdhn.com
Dothan sales exceed expectations for August
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — August sales in Dothan helped push the city ahead in sales tax revenue. New figures show Dothan brought in almost $2 million more in tax revenue than it had budgeted for the month. August sales tax collections also were also more than $1 million ahead of taxes collected in August of 2021.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
Comments / 0