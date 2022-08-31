Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jake Fraley batting cleanup for Cincinnati Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jake Fraley as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will cover left field and bat cleanup in the first game of today's doubleheader while Stuart Fairchild takes a seat. Our models project Fraley, who has a $3,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy batting fifth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCarthy will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and the Brewers. Ketel Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez sitting for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Martinez will move to the bench on Sunday with Franchy Cordero starting in left field. Cordero will bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Cordero for...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting ninth on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Robles will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Josh Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 5.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Castellanos for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Salvador Perez in Royals' Sunday lineup
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Perez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yelich will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sitting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Dylan Carlson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson will sit out Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar joins the lineup in right field and bats leadoff. Carlson is batting .241 with a .704 OPS through 430 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Refsnyder will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Enrique Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Sunday afternoon for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
