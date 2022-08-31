Read full article on original website
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
3 Red Sox free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Boston Red Sox free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. If Boston Red Sox fans are eager for change, they will see plenty of it through free agency next year. The team has a whole lot of guys eligible for free agency this winter. In a year where heads should roll after, it’s clear some major changes need to be made.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves get an unexpected gift and take full advantage of it
The Atlanta Braves can thank the New York Mets for being bad against a bad team, alright. After sweeping the Miami Marlins to win their fifth game in a row, the Atlanta Braves find themselves only one game back of the New York Mets in the tight National League East race.
