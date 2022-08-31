ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat

These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
3 Red Sox free agents who won’t be back next season and why

These three Boston Red Sox free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. If Boston Red Sox fans are eager for change, they will see plenty of it through free agency next year. The team has a whole lot of guys eligible for free agency this winter. In a year where heads should roll after, it’s clear some major changes need to be made.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Community Policy