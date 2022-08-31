Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Braves closer explains why he can’t stop blowing saves lately
Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen explains why he keeps on blowing saves for the team. Fresh off his sixth blown save of the season, Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen knows exactly what is wrong with his game of late: His delivery is out of whack. While the 34-year-old right-hander from...
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Braves get an unexpected gift and take full advantage of it
The Atlanta Braves can thank the New York Mets for being bad against a bad team, alright. After sweeping the Miami Marlins to win their fifth game in a row, the Atlanta Braves find themselves only one game back of the New York Mets in the tight National League East race.
Braves make statement against Cy Young candidate
The Atlanta Braves took Miami Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara deep multiple times on Friday, Sept. 2. The Atlanta Braves are entering a critical final month of the 2022 season, as they are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. After their series win over the Colorado Rockies, Atlanta began their three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 2. In the first game, the Braves faced a tough test in the form of Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
