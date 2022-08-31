ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State senator pulls youth vaccine consent bill citing death threats, lack of votes

By Jacque Porter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California state Senator Scott Wiener said he pulled a bill that would have allowed minors as young as 15 to get consent to getting vaccinated without a parent’s consent citing a lack of votes and death threats.

Weiner said SB 866 was “very close” to but short of the 41 votes needed to pass the Assembly.

Here’s where 10 major California state bills are in the legislative process

“Sadly, months of harassment and misinformation — including death threats against me and teen advocates — by a small but highly vocal and organized minority of anti-vaxxers have taken their toll,” Wiener said in a statement. “The health of young people will suffer as a result”

In comments to the legislature before the bill was amended to raise the age of those affected from 12 to 15, SB 866 opponent A Voice for Choice Advocacy expressed concern about minors’ lack of knowledge about their own medical history.

“Minors may not know their full medical history and the potential risks of vaccination, and will not have knowledge what to look for if they do have an adverse reaction,” the group said. “If their parents are not aware of their 12+ year old minor’s vaccination, treatment of a serious adverse reaction may be delayed because the parents could not convey the child’s medical history accurately.”

Wiener vowed to continue his efforts despite the bill’s failure.

“The anti-vaxxers have prevailed in this particular fight, but the broader fight for science and health continues,” Wiener said. “This coalition isn’t going anywhere.”

The bill passed the Senate 21-8 on May 12.

