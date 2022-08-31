ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Where would Herbert Diess fit best (hypothetically)?

Herbert Diess is officially no longer a Volkswagen employee, effective Wednesday. The seven-year reign as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management came to somewhat of an abrupt end after Diess and VW decided to part ways at the end of August. “These were the most rewarding seven years...
Loup Ventures: “AI Day II is already a win for Tesla” $TSLA

Tesla’s AI Day last year was an incredible learning experience for me when I attended in person. Tesla will be holding its second AI Day event at the end of this month and we have a lot to look forward to. Loup Ventures seems to agree and published an article titled AI Day Primer.
Zooz Power pushes to solve rural EV charging and energy storage

An Israeli startup thinks they may have found the solution to rural electric vehicle charging and power storage. One of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle charging in rural areas worldwide is inconsistent power generation; if power isn’t generated, you can’t charge your car. Even in more densely populated areas, as renewables have begun to replace fossil fuels, consistent power generation remains an issue: look at California.
