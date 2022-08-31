Read full article on original website
South Brunswick School District gears up for start of 2022-23 school year
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the South Brunswick School District plans to form a District and Community Budget Committee, hopes to be awarded full-day, free preschool and is down custodial positions. The three topics were part of Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder’s update at a South Brunswick Board of...
State budget deserved support from Assembly members
I am perplexed about a letter from my Legislative District 11 state Assembly members Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner. A review of the state ethics regulations prohibits using state time, stationary and telephones to be used for political activities. Were tax dollars used to send a partisan polemic?. They described...
Princeton school board to resume in-person meetings on an alternating basis
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education expects to resume in-person meetings in September on an alternating basis. The first in-person meeting will be held on Sept. 27. The school board suspended in-person meetings after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in March 2020 that banned indoor meetings and...
Jackson council will appoint resident to fill open seat on governing body
JACKSON — Township Council members in Jackson will appoint a resident to fill an open seat on the governing body to succeed Alex Sauickie III, who resigned from the council on Aug. 22 as he prepared to take his seat in the state Assembly. During the Aug. 23 meeting...
‘Citizen scientists’ can participate in Middlesex County’s month-long BioBlitz campaign in September
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation will run a month-long BioBlitz in September as part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s Parks for Pollinators campaign. The BioBlitz campaign is open to all individuals, groups and families. Parks for Pollinators is a nationwide,...
Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
Keyport Borough Council ordinance will fund road improvements
KEYPORT – The Borough Council is planning to appropriate $1.7 million toward road improvements in Keyport in 2022. During a meeting on Aug. 16, council members introduced a bond ordinance that will, if adopted, appropriate the $1.7 million for a road improvement project. The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $1.15 million in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the costs.
Burlington County Prosecutor: ‘Person of interest’ in Florence homicide found dead of apparent suicide in Pennsylvania
A man – who was in a relationship and allegedly believed to be the last person to be with the Florence woman who was found dead in her home – was found dead in Pennsylvania, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.
Manalapan planners approve subdivision of property for two homes
MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Planning Board has granted preliminary major subdivision approval to an applicant who plans to construct two homes on a Tennent Road property. During a meeting on Aug. 25, Chairwoman Kathryn Kwaak, Daria D’Agostino, Todd Brown, Township Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Township Committeeman Barry Jacobson, Steven Kastell, John Castronovo and Richard Hogan heard the application filed by Anthony Mazzei regarding property at 314 Tennent Road.
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Sayreville Borough Democratic chairman allegedly accepted cash bribes from business
SAYREVILLE – A Parlin man, who has a longstanding in Sayreville politics, has been charged with allegedly accepting “several thousands of dollars” in bribes, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Thomas V. Pollando, 72, who is currently the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization, was...
School board invites community to join new Cranbury School subscriber list
The Cranbury School is inviting residents from throughout the community to subscribe to a new district communications tool designed to increase community engagement through updates about district events and operations. “We are excited to launch a new way to connect with every part of this wonderful community,” said Lindsay McDowell,...
Hazlet News Briefs, Aug. 31
Municipal officials in Hazlet have imposed new parking regulations on Dallas Court. During a meeting on Aug. 2, Township Committee members adopted an ordinance that establishes a parking time limit on Dallas Court. Under the terms of the ordinance, parking is prohibited on both sides of the entire length of...
Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma free initiative; county holds fifth annual vigil and remembrance ceremony Aug. 31
Bordentown City and Bordentown Township are in support of Burlington County’s stigma-free initiative in efforts to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction and all mental illnesses. The Burlington County Commissioners had passed a resolution declaring all of Burlington County to be stigma-free. The City and Township have now joined 15 other...
County commissioners to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony to mark 21st anniversary
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will hold the Monmouth County Sept. 11 memorial ceremony for a time of reflection and remembrance at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands, on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. “The Board of County Commissioners would like to invite everyone to...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Spotswood
SPOTSWOOD – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the vicinity of Burlington Avenue and Kane Avenue, according to officials from the Middlesex County Office of Health Services. This is the third rabid animal reported within Middlesex County for 2022 and the first rabid animal in Spotswood, according to...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7
• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud
NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
Hillsborough’s BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September
In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year’s theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
Plan for homes, apartments, house of worship to return before Jackson board
JACKSON — Testimony on an applicant’s plan to construct single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Sept. 7 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board’s agenda for that evening’s meeting indicates the...
Lawrence Township names new police chief on a provisional basis
Police Lt. Christopher M. Longo has been appointed to become the police chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department on a provisional basis, according to Municipal Manager Kevin Nerwinski. His appointment takes effect Sept. 2, which is the day after Police Chief Brian Caloiaro retires following a 28-year career with...
