Englishtown, NJ

centraljersey.com

State budget deserved support from Assembly members

I am perplexed about a letter from my Legislative District 11 state Assembly members Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner. A review of the state ethics regulations prohibits using state time, stationary and telephones to be used for political activities. Were tax dollars used to send a partisan polemic?. They described...
POLITICS
centraljersey.com

Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Independent

Keyport Borough Council ordinance will fund road improvements

KEYPORT – The Borough Council is planning to appropriate $1.7 million toward road improvements in Keyport in 2022. During a meeting on Aug. 16, council members introduced a bond ordinance that will, if adopted, appropriate the $1.7 million for a road improvement project. The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $1.15 million in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the costs.
KEYPORT, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan planners approve subdivision of property for two homes

MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Planning Board has granted preliminary major subdivision approval to an applicant who plans to construct two homes on a Tennent Road property. During a meeting on Aug. 25, Chairwoman Kathryn Kwaak, Daria D’Agostino, Todd Brown, Township Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Township Committeeman Barry Jacobson, Steven Kastell, John Castronovo and Richard Hogan heard the application filed by Anthony Mazzei regarding property at 314 Tennent Road.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

School board invites community to join new Cranbury School subscriber list

The Cranbury School is inviting residents from throughout the community to subscribe to a new district communications tool designed to increase community engagement through updates about district events and operations. “We are excited to launch a new way to connect with every part of this wonderful community,” said Lindsay McDowell,...
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Independent

Hazlet News Briefs, Aug. 31

Municipal officials in Hazlet have imposed new parking regulations on Dallas Court. During a meeting on Aug. 2, Township Committee members adopted an ordinance that establishes a parking time limit on Dallas Court. Under the terms of the ordinance, parking is prohibited on both sides of the entire length of...
HAZLET, NJ
Register News

Bordentown City, Township support county’s stigma free initiative; county holds fifth annual vigil and remembrance ceremony Aug. 31

Bordentown City and Bordentown Township are in support of Burlington County’s stigma-free initiative in efforts to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction and all mental illnesses. The Burlington County Commissioners had passed a resolution declaring all of Burlington County to be stigma-free. The City and Township have now joined 15 other...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Spotswood

SPOTSWOOD – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the vicinity of Burlington Avenue and Kane Avenue, according to officials from the Middlesex County Office of Health Services. This is the third rabid animal reported within Middlesex County for 2022 and the first rabid animal in Spotswood, according to...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7

• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud

NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough’s BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September

In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year’s theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
