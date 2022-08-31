ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

South Jersey Hotel, Waterpark Shuttered By Pandemic Set To Reopen: Reports

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago

A popular hotel and water park in Burlington County — shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is set to reopen under new ownership, according to media reports.

The 14-acre hotel and indoor water park in Mt. Laurel plans a staggered reopening, 42Freeway reported.

The property, which used to be known as The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort, sits at 915 Route 73 between I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

The hotel is expected to reopen this year and the water park in 2023, the outlet said.

The establishment was purchased for $13 million last year, according to NJ.com.

Click here for the complete story by 42Freeway.

