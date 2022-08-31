ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author's Dream has done the majority of his winning on the all-weather and merits close attention in the Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Newcastle. Victorious on nine of his 42 starts so far, all but two of those victories have come on artificial surfaces and his only previous trip to Newcastle yielded a fair fifth in the Northumberland Vase, which is a competitive consolation heat for the Plate. Returning from a 105-day break at Goodwood recently, Author's Dream defied his odds of 33-1 to finish third, beaten two and a half lengths, after racing pretty keenly throughout.
Pink Crystal looks the one to be with in the John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap at York. The William Haggas-trained three-year-old has been in great form this year and went to the Ebor meeting on a hat-trick, after wins at Thirsk and Brighton. Those victories were over six furlongs and she dropped back to five in search of the three-timer, and off a career-high mark.
Grosser Preis von Baden: Frankie Dettori hit with 14-day ban as Torquator Tasso beaten by Mendocino

Frankie Dettori and Torquator Tasso were narrowly denied in their quest to land the Grosser Preis von Baden - with Dettori handed a 14-day ban for misuse of the whip. Dettori, who had been touched off in the Group Two Brunner-Oettingen Rennen earlier on the card, was adjudged to have struck Torquator Tasso six times which is one over Germany's permitted limit of five.
St Leger Festival: Epsom Derby and King George hero Adayar set for Doncaster return

Epsom Derby and King George winner Adayar could make his long-awaited reappearance at Doncaster next week for trainer Charlie Appleby. Last year's Derby and King George hero has not been seen since the Champion Stakes in October, where he was fifth having finished fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe prior to that Ascot outing.
Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager

McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role. The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level. He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo,...
