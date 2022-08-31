Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Monday Tips
Author's Dream has done the majority of his winning on the all-weather and merits close attention in the Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Newcastle. Victorious on nine of his 42 starts so far, all but two of those victories have come on artificial surfaces and his only previous trip to Newcastle yielded a fair fifth in the Northumberland Vase, which is a competitive consolation heat for the Plate. Returning from a 105-day break at Goodwood recently, Author's Dream defied his odds of 33-1 to finish third, beaten two and a half lengths, after racing pretty keenly throughout.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby quartet line up in hot Lavazza Stakes renewal at Ascot
3.45 Ascot - Appleby and Moore combine on First Ruler. It's worth taking note when Ryan Moore rides for Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby, and he does just that here in the feature Lavazza Stakes (3:45) over 12 furlongs on last-time-out winner First Ruler. He was a winner at Ascot last...
SkySports
Sunday Tips
Pink Crystal looks the one to be with in the John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap at York. The William Haggas-trained three-year-old has been in great form this year and went to the Ebor meeting on a hat-trick, after wins at Thirsk and Brighton. Those victories were over six furlongs and she dropped back to five in search of the three-timer, and off a career-high mark.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien could be stars of show at Ascot on Friday
4.20 Ascot - Perrett books Moore for Ascot feature. Moore has an excellent book of five rides at Ascot, but the pick of them arguably comes in the feature Champagne Jacquart Handicap (4.20), with unexposed four-year-old Rebel Territory looking to have an excellent chance at the weights. The Amanda Perrett-trained...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Doncaster Cup: Stradivarius will not defend title at St Leger Festival as Trueshan stars among 12 for Friday feature
Stradivarius will not defend his Coral Doncaster Cup title on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Winner of the two-and-a-quarter-mile Group Two contest in 2019 and again last year, the John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old missed an intended run in last month's Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.
SkySports
Grosser Preis von Baden: Frankie Dettori hit with 14-day ban as Torquator Tasso beaten by Mendocino
Frankie Dettori and Torquator Tasso were narrowly denied in their quest to land the Grosser Preis von Baden - with Dettori handed a 14-day ban for misuse of the whip. Dettori, who had been touched off in the Group Two Brunner-Oettingen Rennen earlier on the card, was adjudged to have struck Torquator Tasso six times which is one over Germany's permitted limit of five.
SkySports
St Leger Festival: Epsom Derby and King George hero Adayar set for Doncaster return
Epsom Derby and King George winner Adayar could make his long-awaited reappearance at Doncaster next week for trainer Charlie Appleby. Last year's Derby and King George hero has not been seen since the Champion Stakes in October, where he was fifth having finished fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe prior to that Ascot outing.
SkySports
Jason Roy: England opener 'gutted' to lose T20 World Cup spot, says managing director Rob Key
Key, the ECB's managing director of men's cricket, described the move to omit Roy as "unfortunate timing", with the opener paying the price for an extended lean streak with the bat this summer. Live cricket on Sky | Get Sky Sports | Latest cricket news. The 32-year-old was not included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager
McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role. The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level. He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo,...
SkySports
Prix du Moulin de Longchamp: Dreamloper takes Group One for Ed Walker in race marred by fatal injury to Coroebus
Ed Walker's Dreamloper was a convincing winner of the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, in a race marred by a fatal injury to 2000 Guineas star Coroebus. The mare was partnered by Kieran Shoemark for the one-mile contest and faced a field of nine rivals, which included 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus.
Comments / 0