Author's Dream has done the majority of his winning on the all-weather and merits close attention in the Leger Festival On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Newcastle. Victorious on nine of his 42 starts so far, all but two of those victories have come on artificial surfaces and his only previous trip to Newcastle yielded a fair fifth in the Northumberland Vase, which is a competitive consolation heat for the Plate. Returning from a 105-day break at Goodwood recently, Author's Dream defied his odds of 33-1 to finish third, beaten two and a half lengths, after racing pretty keenly throughout.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO