Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
Shooting On 11th Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting that took place last night in the 3800 block of Southeast 11th. Police Sergeant Carla Burr says officers were called out at 9:00 p.m. and when they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The...
Best Time For Fishing At Lake Meredith
APD Dive Team at Martin Road Lake Source: Amarillo Police Department. The fall season just may be the best time for fishing at Lake Meredith. It seems as though baitfish come to the upper levels and other fish follow them. At Lake Meredith in the fall, fish behavior tends to...
Meth Stash House Busted, And Charges Filed
An Amarillo man and woman were charged with having guns and $168,000 in Methamphetamine. Trinity Allen and Joshua Sobamiwa were arrested on charges of possession and intent to distribute meth. Sobamiwa admitted to bringing meth in from Arizona and has sold 340,000 grams over time, worth over $27 Million. He,...
National Clean Up Day In Amarillo
Saturday the 17th is National Clean up Day, and Keep Amarillo Clean is planning to do just that. From 9 am to noon, you can volunteer to help clean up Amarillo. Meeting points are the parking lots of all elementary schools in the city, and students can receive service hours for helping out.
Discover For a Dollar This Weekend
The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are hosting a “Discover for a Dollar” event this weekend. The event will take place on September 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and you can explore the DHDC for just $1 per person. Enjoy an evening...
Honoring 9/11
The Amarillo Fire Department is holding a commemoration ceremony for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony is set for 8:40 a.m on September 11th at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 4101 South Georgia. Amarillo law enforcement, medical services as well as Potter and Randall County first responders will...
Streetscape Amarillo
Local businesses in Downtown Amarillo will have a say in what Polk Street looks like. The ultimate goal is to make 10th Avenue to 3rd Avenue walkable by evening out the sidewalks and making them easier to navigate. Some of the sidewalk slabs have buckled or are severely cracked. A...
Library Sets E.S.L. Classes
Registration for the fall term of English as Second Language classes at Amarillo Public Library will take place Sept. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The classes are free to the public and the library encourages registration before the event to make sure that you will have a spot in the class.
Family to Family Mental Health Education
A free mental health program starts September 8th At the Polk Street Methodist Church, Room 105. The program will last through to October 27, every Thursday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Family to Family helps members with mental depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD, Schizophrenia as well as other mental...
