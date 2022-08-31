Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Senior Solutions thanks SRCC
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Many thanks to our community partner, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, who held the August Mixer at the Springfield office of Senior Solutions at 38 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156. It gave our office a chance to showcase the range of services and resources that we provide at no cost to aging Vermonters in southeastern Vermont. Connecting with our community and sharing the s’mores bar together was a part of the fun.
vermontjournal.com
Kurn Hattin Homes’ training week prepares for school year
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes’ program is year round. The week before the academic year begins, the staff participates in Training Week, and it is the only time that there is a break in our full, year-round services. We congratulate Houseparent Robert Anderson, who received the Above...
vermontjournal.com
OLLI Launches Fall 2022 semester
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Katie Wood Kirchhoff, Curator from the Shelburne Museum, will launch the Fall 2022 semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), with the program “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt.
Hartford school bus strikes child
Police say the child's injuries from the Friday afternoon incident were not life-threatening.
vermontjournal.com
Shirley June Sabey, 1937-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Shirley June Sabey, 85, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 with her loving family by her side. June was born on June 29, 1937 in Asheville, N.C. She was a daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen (Terrell) Bryson. Elegant. Feisty. Warm. People...
vermontjournal.com
Chester Festival on the Green
CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Chester Festival on The Green is a free outdoor event celebrating Vermont culture, fine art, and authentic craftsmanship. For over 40 years, this annual event has been held as a hallmark kick off to the beginning of fall foliage season here in our Vermont town, where hundreds of people converge on our historic Green from all over New England.
vermontjournal.com
Cavendish Energy Committee talks compost
CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the Town of Cavendish will host a workshop specifically about composting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Offices, 37 High St., Cavendish, Vt. Masks will be required for all. State regulations on safety will be adhered to.
vermontjournal.com
2022 Chester Festival, Agricultural section and live music
CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Festival will host an Agricultural Section featuring sheep dog herding demonstrations, apple cider pressing, and more, as well as live music, performed all day long. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll find:
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
Garlic Town, USA back again!
Hope you have some breath mints because it's time for Garlic Town! Bennington, Vt will once again transform into "Garlic Town USA," this Saturday, September 3.
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
newportdispatch.com
Inmate caught trying to escape from prison in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 33-year-old man from Swanton was captured while trying to escape from prison in Springfield last week. On August 24, police say they observed an inmate climbing a fence within the facility, slipping between the top of the gate and the razor wire. This inmate was identified...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
WCAX
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
WMUR.com
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
