Gregory Allen Clark
Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County. In 1975, Greg married Wanda Wireman King. Survivors include his son, Daniel...
Heather Marie Bellamy
Heather Marie Bellamy, 45, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 10, 1976 in Warsaw, to David Bellamy and Marsha (Wolfe) Kellog. Heather was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she attended Warsaw Community High School and earned her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and cooking. Heather loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Kenneth John Lude
Kenneth John Lude, 79, of Columbia City, died at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Born on July 30, 1943, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late John George Lude and Nina Maxine (Wolf) Lude. Joining the U.S. Navy, he served aboard a ship off the coast of Vietnam.
Glen D. Deaton
Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
Mark Sprong – PENDING
Mark Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Sept. 15
PIERCETON — Pierceton will be holding their Free Community Dinner this month. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, a fruit cup and cookies, all neatly organized in a carryout container. The free dinner is open to the public and will start at 5 p.m. Thursday,...
Roberta Frush – PENDING
Roberta Frush died at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Warsaw, at the age of 62. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Judith T. Alfano – PENDING
Judith T. Alfano, 83, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Titus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
Keirn Seeks To Preserve Mentone Egg History With Exhibit
MENTONE — Alice Keirn is seeking to preserve Mentone’s history after a request from her late friend. “I had a friend, Linda Cochran, that was very active in the (Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum and Mentone Historical Museum in Mentone),” said Keirn. “She looked at me a year ago in March or April and said, ‘We need to do the story about all the little hatcheries and layer farms that made Mentone the Egg Basket of the Midwest.'”
Jean Ellen Taylor
Jean Ellen Taylor, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. Jean was born March 1, 1928. On Jan. 11, 1948, Jean and Jack E. Taylor were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Jean is survived by her son, Dan...
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Special Olympics Kosciusko County Holds Annual Awards Banquet
WARSAW — The local Special Olympics awards banquet was held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Noll Hall Knights of Columbus in Warsaw. Approximately 70 attended this year’s event. The guest speaker for the banquet was Stephanie Overbey, CEO of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. She provided an inspiring...
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
