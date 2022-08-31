MENTONE — Alice Keirn is seeking to preserve Mentone’s history after a request from her late friend. “I had a friend, Linda Cochran, that was very active in the (Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum and Mentone Historical Museum in Mentone),” said Keirn. “She looked at me a year ago in March or April and said, ‘We need to do the story about all the little hatcheries and layer farms that made Mentone the Egg Basket of the Midwest.'”

MENTONE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO