Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races
The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton: Extreme E diversity must 'create genuine opportunity'
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has launched an initiative with Extreme E to promote diversity in motorsport. Each team in Extreme E will create a position for a mechanic or engineer from an under-represented background. Hamilton, who owns the X44 team in the all-electric off-road series, said it...
BBC
Last seagoing paddle steamer returns to the south coast
The last seagoing paddle steamer has returned to the south coast. On Friday, The Waverley, which was launched in 1946, welcomed passengers at Yarmouth for the first time in four years. The paddle steamer will travel between Southampton, Portsmouth, Poole, Swanage, and Yarmouth during September. The ship has "loyal supporters"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
U.K.・
Comments / 0