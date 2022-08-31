Read full article on original website
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year's stock price slump could be a buying opportunity.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Got $1,500? Buy These 2 Surging Growth Stocks
Veru's sabizabulin may be approved to treat severe coronavirus infections. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gearing up to enter global markets with Firdapse. Both companies have other promising projects queued up in their pipelines.
After Its Reverse Stock Split, Is Mind Medicine a Buy?
Mind Medicine's stock just had a reverse split to keep its price in alignment with exchange requirements. Its management team has changed a lot, and the CEO recently sold some shares. The company still has a promising pipeline and plenty of cash to advance its best programs.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The pharmaceutical's revenue and earnings moved higher in the second quarter. The company's market-topping payout should have the ability to continue quickly growing.
Is Best Buy Stock a Buy?
Best Buy's growth has stalled out in a post-lockdown world. Tough macro headwinds have forced it to repeatedly lower its full-year guidance. Its stock is cheap, but it will remain out of favor until the market conditions improve.
Move Over, Bed Bath & Beyond: Here's a Real Growth Stock to Rally Around
Bed Bath & Beyond is desperately trying to stay in business, which doesn't bode well for shareholders. Roku is a growing market leader with a strong balance sheet. The streaming stock's valuation could be a great long-term opportunity.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
A bear market for stocks, in general, is putting pressure on great stocks to buy and on those that should be left alone. Upstart is a beaten-down fintech stock in better shape than its stock performance suggests. Axsome Therapeutics was granted FDA approval for its first drug, a potential blockbuster.
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery.
My Top Bank Stock To Buy and Hold Forever
Silvergate Capital is a bank serving cryptocurrency customers. It offers a few products that benefit when crypto prices go up. It also benefits from rising interest rates, which could smooth out its earnings.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Lululemon Stock?
Lululemon’s Q2 numbers easily beat Wall Street’s expectations. Its core business is well insulated from the inflationary and supply chain headwinds that crushed other apparel retailers. It provided a rosy outlook for the rest of the year, and its stock still looks reasonably valued in this tough market.
3 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF invests in the entire investable universe of U.S. stocks. The Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq 100 and has been an excellent performer over the past 20 years. The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has performed well even when the rest of the...
Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake
Nvidia and Snowflake are drastically off their all-time highs, but both valuations still look expensive. These businesses continue to innovate and execute on their long-term potential. While both are high-quality businesses, Nvidia's current profits and relatively lower valuation edge out Snowflake's.
2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
Billionaires Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin bought Zoom stock in the second quarter. Fellow billionaires David Shaw and Jim Simons recently increased their stake in Docebo. Zoom and Docebo have seen their share prices plunge 67% and 86%, respectively.
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over five decades. Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Despite contending with near-term headwinds, these growth stocks are well-positioned to generate triple-digit returns.
Is Roku the Best Streaming Stock to Own Right Now?
Roku's Q2 results disappointed investors, and the stock continued its huge slide. However, some key metrics point to a positive quarter for the leading streaming platform. Roku's attractive valuation, coupled with its advantageous position in the industry, makes the stock a buy.
2 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Today
Netflix's low price-to-earnings ratio suggests the stock is a great value right now. The streaming giant may have fewer subscribers, but its average revenue per user is sizable. Its upcoming, ad-supported tier could offer a significant boost to revenue.
The Hidden Secret Behind These High-Yield Passive Income Favorites
Many investors like closed-end funds because of their high yields. However, some funds just include some of your initial investment in the distributions they make. High fees and premium pricing can also make these funds poor investments.
Got $10,000? Consider Buying the Dip on This Monster Growth Stock
Illumina's shares are getting rocked by a handful of serious but short-term problems. Its share of the global gene sequencer market isn't eroding, nor is its brand value. Once it gets through the headwinds of the next few years, it could return to reliable long-term expansion.
