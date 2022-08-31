The pharmaceutical’s revenue and earnings moved higher in the second quarter. The company’s market-topping payout should have the ability to continue quickly growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO