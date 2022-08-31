ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

KSLA

Shooting on Hearne sends 1 person to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening. They were summoned to a Burger King restaurant on Hearne Avenue at 5:18...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene. Upon arrival, they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route. The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting is underway in north Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for two people reportedly involved in a fatal shooting that happened Sept. 5 just before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sheriff says YCP teens are 'out of control'

Students and staff at Carthage ISD and Elysian Fields wore maroon, Uvalde’s school colors, to show their support. Police say he was shot somewhere on the parking lot then ran to Burger King for help. City employees call for healthcare meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Several current and...
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX
News Break
Politics
KSLA

CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Labor Day 2022. Dispatchers got the call just after noon to a cotton field near Dixie-Shreveport Road. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

People gather for Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arrest made for deadly shooting in June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in June. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials with the Shreveport Police Department announced the charges against the suspect, Regge Williams, 18. Police say on Sept. 3, officers came in contact with Williams in a stolen vehicle. Detectives say they were able to determine that Williams was also allegedly responsible for a deadly shooting that happened back on June 7. He had an active warrant out on an armed robbery charge, police say.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden child making progress in fight against cancer

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Cole Benson set out to conquer cancer in August of 2021, starting his journey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 6 years old. Now he’s almost 8 years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX

