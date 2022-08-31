SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in June. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials with the Shreveport Police Department announced the charges against the suspect, Regge Williams, 18. Police say on Sept. 3, officers came in contact with Williams in a stolen vehicle. Detectives say they were able to determine that Williams was also allegedly responsible for a deadly shooting that happened back on June 7. He had an active warrant out on an armed robbery charge, police say.

