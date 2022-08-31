Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Shooting on Hearne sends 1 person to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening. They were summoned to a Burger King restaurant on Hearne Avenue at 5:18...
KSLA
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene. Upon arrival, they...
KSLA
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 63-year-old Emiliano Rodriguez, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue. Shreveport Fire Department dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept....
KSLA
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, the City of Shreveport has a meeting to build healthcare plans for active and retired employees. This time around, several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider for 2023. “The City of Shreveport has...
KSLA
Carthage ISD students, staff wear Uvalde school colors to show support for return to class
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Students across east Texas participated in “Uvalde Strong” on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as students from Robb Elementary went back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in May. [RELATED: Uvalde students go back to school for...
KSLA
SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route. The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
KSLA
Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden aims to get young people on the right track
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - After 12 juveniles were arrested at Camp Minden over the weekend, leaders in the area are speaking out about issues at the National Guard training facility, and how they’re addressing them. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, KSLA’s Michael Barnes spoke with Sheriff Jason Parker, a resident...
KSLA
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting is underway in north Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for two people reportedly involved in a fatal shooting that happened Sept. 5 just before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
KSLA
Sheriff says YCP teens are 'out of control'
Students and staff at Carthage ISD and Elysian Fields wore maroon, Uvalde’s school colors, to show their support. Police say he was shot somewhere on the parking lot then ran to Burger King for help. City employees call for healthcare meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Several current and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Labor Day 2022. Dispatchers got the call just after noon to a cotton field near Dixie-Shreveport Road. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after...
KSLA
HOPE Initiative wants more business people, law enforcement agencies to get involved
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Helping Others Prioritize Education is what Dr. Robert Harper has been doing with his HOPE Initiative across the ArkLaTex and other parts of the country. “Statistics show where the more education you have, the less likely to commit a crime,” he said. “So we use...
KSLA
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people are facing an attempted murder charge following a shoot out on Labor Day 2022. Juquentin Taylor, 19; Tyanna Waller, 24; and Keiuntre Normandin, 25 are all charged with attempted first-degree-murder. The incident involved three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two...
KSLA
People gather for Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
KSLA
Arrest made for deadly shooting in June
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in June. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials with the Shreveport Police Department announced the charges against the suspect, Regge Williams, 18. Police say on Sept. 3, officers came in contact with Williams in a stolen vehicle. Detectives say they were able to determine that Williams was also allegedly responsible for a deadly shooting that happened back on June 7. He had an active warrant out on an armed robbery charge, police say.
KSLA
Minden child making progress in fight against cancer
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Cole Benson set out to conquer cancer in August of 2021, starting his journey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 6 years old. Now he’s almost 8 years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
Comments / 0