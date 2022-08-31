Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside. A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him...
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Employee stabbed, severely injured by thief at Mall of Georgia
An employee at the Macy's store at the Mall of Georgia suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed by a suspect Friday morning during a robbery attempt at the store. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect, Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, was shot...
fox5atlanta.com
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY,Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges stem from an investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July. Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Man dead, child injured in Hall Co housefire
A man is dead and a child was, at last report, in critical condition after a house fire in Hall County. Hall County firefighters are searching for the cause of the deadly blaze. From WSB TV…. The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them. It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia...
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia
LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
Comments / 1