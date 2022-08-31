ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
Employee stabbed, severely injured by thief at Mall of Georgia

An employee at the Macy's store at the Mall of Georgia suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed by a suspect Friday morning during a robbery attempt at the store. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect, Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, was shot...
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
Man dead, child injured in Hall Co housefire

A man is dead and a child was, at last report, in critical condition after a house fire in Hall County. Hall County firefighters are searching for the cause of the deadly blaze. From WSB TV…. The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one...
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia

LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
