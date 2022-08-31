As we prepare for extreme heat in Coachella Valley going into the holiday weekend, medical professionals are also readying for an influx of heat-related illnesses. They are also sharing some tips on how to beat the heat.

We are experiencing an EXTREME HEAT WARNING , from the National Weather Service.

Doctors say you can prepare by staying hydrated and out of the sun. Being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke will also help you be prepared.

You can stay safer by:

Limiting your time in the sun

Staying hydrated

Cool down in air-conditioning. If you don't have AC, try a public library or cooling shelter

Limit strenuous outdoor activity and schedule it for early morning or late evening

Stay informed! Keep up to date with changing weather conditions with the First Alert Weather Team .

The post Extreme heat tips going into the holiday weekend appeared first on KESQ .