Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours

Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air

We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
Ciarra Launches the First and Ever Bespoke Decorative Smart Island Hood With HEPA + Plasma+ Technologies

'Not your ordinary cooker hood' now introducing Ciarra INFINITY 3-in-1 smart decorative hood. Ciarra is pleased to announce the Red Dot winning product - "Ciarra INFINITY" this 3-in-1 cooker hood is the first-ever island cooker hood with a Plasma+ system and H13 HEPA filter. The product comes in a unique cylinder shape design that redefines the perception of what a cooker hood could look like. The appliance has an incredibly high capacity to sieve tiny particles from the air at a tremendous rate.
Developing coating materials that could make windows better insulators

A French-Japanese research collaboration has fabricated metal nanocomposite coatings that improve the insulating properties of window glasses. The new coating prevents a significant portion of near-infrared (NIR) and ultraviolet rays (UV) from passing through, while at the same time admitting visible light. The findings were reported in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.
Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set

As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
BIAN-based durable polymer metal complex as a cathode material for Li"“O battery applications

Among several strategies employed to reduce overpotential and achieve reliable reversibility with Li"“O2 batteries, the use of atomically dispersed bifunctional carbon catalysts is very attractive. However, most of the methods used to prepare these bifunctional oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts require high temperatures and exhibit low yields, and it is therefore difficult to predetermine the active sites qualitatively and quantitatively. Here, we propose the use of atomically dispersed metal centers coordinated to diimine moieties of conjugated polymers as bifunctional catalysts without further modification (pyrolysis or composite formation) for Li"“O2 battery applications. Poly(bisiminoacenaphthenequinone) (BIAN) iron complex (BP-Fe) catalysts showed high OER activities, which enabled 100% coulombic efficiency for 160 galvanostatic charge discharge cycles with a capacity limit of 500"‰mAh/g at a current density of 250"‰mA/g. The overpotential corresponding to charging was as low as ~1.0"‰V and exhibited almost no change in discharge overpotential across 160 cycles. Additionally, it showed a commendable rate capability with only a 170"‰mV increase in charge overpotential when the charge"’discharge rate was increased from 100 to 500"‰mA/g.
Infrared Light Used To Power Device Through The Air Over 30 Meters

Scientists have worked out how to use an infrared laser to charge devices at a distance. The system can deliver up to 400 milliwatts of power up to a distance of 30 meters (100 feet). That amount of power is sufficient to charge small sensors and other tech, and with developments, it could be possible to charge mobile devices too.
Bosch investing $200M to make hydrogen fuel cells for Class 8 trucks

German automotive supplier Robert Bosch will invest more than $200 million and add up to 350 jobs to expand an Anderson, South Carolina, facility to build hydrogen-powered fuel cells for heavy-duty truck makers starting in 2026. Bosch currently supplies fuel cell technology to startup Nikola, which plans to begin production...
Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?

As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
