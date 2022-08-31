Read full article on original website
AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns
CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle
It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Roman Reigns Retaining at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Despite McIntyre overcoming multiple Spears, a ref bump and another attempted cash-in from Austin Theory, it looked like he had the match won when he delivered his third Claymore of the night. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a debuting Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring just before making the three count. Reigns used the distraction to deliver another Spear and pick up the victory.
Report: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Immediate Response to CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments
CM Punk opened the All Out post-show media scrum with scathing statements about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW's executive vice presidents (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). After going into detail about his situation with Cabana, while denying all of the rumors that he tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he arrived in the company, he called out Page for hinting at the situation on TV and the EVPs.
AEW: Chris Jericho Pins Bryan Danielson at All Out
A battle between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson has been building for months and months leading into AEW All Out on Sunday night. The two took part in the ongoing rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Danielson rendered unconscious at Double or Nothing earlier this year. While the factions have stopped warring, Jericho and Danielson continued their feud, both serving as mentors to young star Daniel Garcia. That individual feud came to a head at All Out, putting the two ring legends face-to-face in the ring.
Triple H Says There Was No WWE NXT War With AEW, 'They Beat Our Developmental...Good For Them'
Triple H addressed a lot during a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, including taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon, The Rock, and more, and during their conversation Triple H was also asked about the battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite. At the time it was frequently referred to as the Wednesday Night War and pitted the Black and Gold era of NXT against the then relative new AEW flagship show. Triple H was asked about the back and forth and the rumor that since NXT couldn't beat AEW that the show was being punished, and Triple H said that couldn't be further from the case while also throwing a little bit of a jab at beating WWE's developmental brand.
AEW: MJF Returns at All Out and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
It's official: Maxwell Jacob Friedman has returned to All Elite Wrestling. Rumors have been swirling about MJF since the weekend of Double or Nothing earlier this year, with reports suggesting that MJF skipped mandatory events and almost didn't show up at the pay-per-view. After being squashed by Wardlow, Friedman delivered a scathing promo on Dynamite that week and completely disappeared from the public eye. On Sunday night, he made the return that fans were hoping for.
Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut
WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.
AEW All Out: Masked Man Wins Casino Ladder Match
AEW's All Out started on a bizarre note as the Casino Ladder Match ended with a masked man coming out as "The Joker" and winning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Late in the match, a group of masked hit the ring, attacked all of the other competitors and unmasked to reveal they were Stokely Hathaway and the wrestlers he had been recruiting over the last several weeks — Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey. Then another masked figure came out to "Sympathy for the Devil" from The Rolling Stones while wearing a White Demon mask. He was handed the giant poker chip, officially making him the winner of the bout, but he declined to unmask.
CM Punk Sets the Record Straight on the Colt Cabana Rumors, Blasts Hangman Page & AEW's EVPs
CM Punk opened his post-All Out media scrum on an explosive note, addressing the speculation that he had allegedly requested Colt Cabana to be fired from AEW and his public calling out of Hangman Page. Punk made it clear, "I haven't had anything to do with Scott Colton in almost a decade... it's f—ing unfortunate that I come up here and speak on this on my time. And this is a f—ing business." He accused Cabana of being someone who did not want to see him "at the top."
AEW All Out: Jade Cargill Survives Tough Challenge From Athena to Retain TBS Championship
Jade Cargill retained her TBS Championship after a tough battle with challenger Athena. The match came down to the interference of the Baddies, coupled with Cargill's sheer power. It was Cargill's best match in AEW to date and further establishes her as a dominant champion. The match started with both...
AEW Reveals Two More Title Matches For All Out On Rampage
The card for AEW's All Out was already stacked, but after tonight's AEW Rampage the pay-per-view just added two more matches to the lineup. Both matches are Title matches and spin directly out of events during tonight's episode. The first is a match for the FTW Championship between current Champion Hook and the Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker. The second match added to the mix is a match for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships and will be between current Champions Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara and the challenging team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
AEW All Out: Fans Speculate on The Devil's True Identity
AEW fans are speculating about the identity of the winner of the the Casino Ladder Match. AEW All Out kicked off with a pretty confusing finish. With Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Muedo, Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo, and Claudio Castagnoli all vying for a shot at a future title shot, the entire ring was cleared by a group of hooded and masked men. One of those masked men climbed the ladder and revealed himself as Stokely Hathaway. Afterwards, the final participant of the match, the mystery "Joker" appeared wearing a Devil mask. Hathaway handed the oversized poker chip to the Devil, officially ending the match. However, the Devil chose not to reveal his identity to the crowd.
AEW All Out: Ruby Soho Injury Update
AEW's annual All Out pay-per-view event kicked off in exciting fashion on Sunday night, as the Zero Hour preview began with a mixed tag-team match. Ruby Soho and Santana challenged the newly married Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, and their match started with Santana running Guevara over with a golf cart. The moment really brought the energy to start All Out, but the match itself ended with an unfortunate injury to Ruby Soho.
AEW All Out: Jade Cargill Shows Off She-Hulk Makeover
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has shown off a marvelous makeover with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law inspired gear for All Out this year! Cargill has made a major name for herself among fans for not only her massive and unprecedented winning streak as the inaugural TBS Champion, but for many of the cool shout outs she gives to outside pop culture. This has included gear inspired by the likes of Marvel heroes like Storm, cosplay for anime heroes such as My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero: Mirko, and now she's gone the extra mile with a full She-Hulk makeover.
All Out 2022: Athena Debuts New Khonshu-Inspired Gear
Athena really lived up to her Fallen Goddess moniker at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, as the wrestler debut a new set of ring gear inspired by Moon Knight's Khonshu. Athena's new ring gear is a homage to the fallen Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who played a major role in Disney+'s Moon Knight series earlier this year. The gear was complete with a large bird-like skull, decorated entirely in eerie rhinestones, along with a brand new set of retractable glowing wings. You can check out Athena's stunning new look down below:
AEW All Out Names Interim Women's World Champion
Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Thunder Rosa unfortunately announced that she had an injury and wouldn't be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm as initially planned. In the wake of the injury, All Elite Wrestling announced that a four-way match would take place at All Out to name the Interim Women's World Champion. Former champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida were named as entrants to the match, along with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter.
WWE's Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title In Brutal Match at Clash at the Castle
Things got off to a hot start at WWE's Clash at the Castle, and up next was the match for the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther and Sheamus. WWE even delivered a surprise before the match got started, as Giovanni Vinci has been called up to the main roster and Gunther has reassembled Imperium once more. Once the match started fans witnessed a brutal and physical match that left all sorts of welts on both stars, and at several points, it looked like Sheamus would get that Grand Slam. Unfortunately, after taking a lot of punishment and what could be an injury to the tailbone, Gunther was able to pin Sheamus and retain his Intercontinental Championship.
WWE's Seth Rollins Delivers Elton John Rocket Man Gear at Clash at the Castle
Leave it to Seth Rollins to somehow top himself in the gear game, and he delivered once again at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rollins was set to go up against Matt Riddle, but before the action even started in the ring Rollins had fans talking with his gear. Rollins hit the entrance ramp with an Elton John-inspired look, specifically Elton's famous Rocket Man suit, which features a fire emblazoned design across the top and pants and then features red, orange, and black wings on the back. Throw in the devil horns and red sunglasses and you have a stellar set of Clash gear, and you can check out in the post below.
