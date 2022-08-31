ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects

By CB Cotton
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McOcT_0hcnz9aW00

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope.

"This is not how you operate. This is just, it's not how you treat other human beings," Eryn Christine said as she shuffled through a stack of papers.

Christine said she's been trying to get her money back from Steel Building Manufacturing, LLC since June. She hired the company as the general contractor to rebuild a barn in her backyard.

In August 2021, an accidental fire destroyed the barn she used for her remodeling business. Shortly after, she sought bids to have the barn rebuilt.

"The ones we narrowed it down to, it really came down to a time frame for us," Christine said. "So looking at the process, I mean, Steel Building Manufacturing offered the moon, the stars and everything possible."

According to the Secretary of State's website , the business is registered to Donald Steinke.

Christine said in December 2021, she paid Steinke a $17,000 deposit, but she didn't receive design plans until March 2022. By May, she said a concrete base for the project had still not been poured, so she hired someone on her own.

As time progressed, Christine said Steinke repeatedly stated steel for the project was on back order.

"He just kept pushing and saying the steel is on back order. He'd say, 'It has been ordered. I don't have an update. We'll get you some information.' Or 'Let me check on that.' was generally his response to things," she said.

Christine said by June — six months after putting down a deposit — "little to no work" had been done on the project.

"It ultimately came down to my husband making a phone call to the actual steel company," she said.

According to Christine, the steel manufacturer told the couple there were no supply chain issues, but rather there were a series of delays when corresponding with Steinke. She said after making the decision to cancel the project altogether, the steel manufacturer committed to refunding the $13,000 it had received from Steinke.

"[The check] was mailed out June 22 to Steinke," Christine said, thumbing through documents pertaining to the situation."I'm hopeful that he's going do the right thing, but looking at his track record and his history, I absolutely severely doubt that.

"His response on July 7 was, 'My bank put a hold on it. You'll get your money when I have it.'"

Christine said the steel manufacturer sent her a record, proving the check had been processed on July 5.

"This is not how you operate. This is just, it's not how you treat other human beings," she said.

'This is not how you operate': Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects

Court records show more than a dozen civil complaints have been filed against Steinke, dating back to 2000.

"We probably get calls on this company somewhere between three to six times a year," said Todd Collins, a civil litigation attorney based in Elizabeth, Colorado.

Collins said he's represented several clients in civil suits against Steel Building Manufacturing.

"It's always the same story. The story is, you know, 'I placed a deposit with this company for a steel building, and I can't get this guy to call me back. And 'I've tried to cancel my contract, and he won't give me my money back,'" Collins said.

In a complaint he filed last fall, Collins said his client didn't receive part of the money he was owed until police became involved.

"That seems to be the pattern. If you contact law enforcement, and if law enforcement gets in involved, you get your deposit back," the attorney said. "Or if you file a case, you get your deposit back."

Collins said many who've brought allegations against Steel Building Manufacturing can no longer afford legal fees.

"Probably 90% of these cases don't proceed because of lack of funding for legal battle," he said. "The amounts that we're dealing with are just enough for the company to fly under the radar, so to speak. Usually we see these buildings, these contracts for anywhere from about $29,000 to $55,000, maybe $60,000 at the top end. And if you're going to file a legal case regarding someone taking your money or your deposit and refusing to give it back, the legal fees are going to exceed that deposit. It's unfair, but it's just the fact that the legal fees are going to exceed the deposit, and most people don't have the money to afford that."

According to Collins, one man faced particularly tough circumstances after contracting the company.

"Our clients were forced to sell the land that they were going to build their new house on," he said. "I think the Attorney General’s Office is going to have to get involved further than they already have."

Denver7 emailed and called Donald Steinke of Steel Building Manufacturing. He responded, "Refund is expected to be completed by Sept. 12."

In July, Elbert County Judge Gary Michael Kramer ruled in favor of a complaint filed by Colorado Assistant Attorney General John Roberts. The complaint alleged Steinke had been inappropriately affixing professional engineering seals to plans without engineers having the foreknowledge their seals had been used.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Attorney General's Office would only confirm to Denver7 it investigates and prosecutes contractor fraud, civil and criminal.

Comments / 4

Robert Fleming
4d ago

Don't feel like your alone. My remodel contractor, Chris VanTrump of VanTrump Construction and Consulting, walked off the job embezzling over 12000.00 dollars and leaving the home not only unfinished, but unsafe. All attempts at getting him to court have failed. But, he has worn out his welcome in Leadville and Lake County

Reply
2
Related
K99

Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado

A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado

A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
LITTLETON, CO
K99

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Elbert County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
County
Elbert County, CO
KKTV

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing one of his subordinates’ reports. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the...
FRUITA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country

Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Building#Llc#State
OutThere Colorado

Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police

A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Take a Glimpse Inside This Colorado Waterfront Mansion

If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy