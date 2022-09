Much like his style of golf, Phil Mickelson’s imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. Mickelson has a right to feel somewhat vindicated by the bold and rapid changes coming to the PGA Tour. The idea — his idea, he can argue — is for the top players to compete against each other as often as 17 times, maybe more, for an average purse of $20 million.

