Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Cardinals starter to miss games after suffering gruesome burns in cooking accident that was almost 'deadly'
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton won a starting job in training camp, but he won't be on the field in Week 1 after injuring himself in a freak cooking accident at his house. When the Cardinals announced their 53-man roster this week, one of the biggest surprises was Hamilton being...
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
College football Week 1 winners, losers, overreactions: Georgia remains top dog, Texas A&M has a ways to go
Week 1 of the college football season technically started a week ago, but Saturday marked the first full day of action across the country. With regional rivalries producing some of the best outcomes of the weekend, the full-fledged debut marked a refreshing change from a lengthy offseason full of off-field headlines.
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Terry Bradshaw turns 74: Five fast facts about Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback
"When you've got something to prove, there's nothing greater than a challenge." Terry Bradshaw's above quote in many ways defined his 14-year career as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback. Selected first overall in the 1970 NFL Draft, the former Louisiana Tech standout was tasked with helping bring life into a franchise that had never won a playoff game. Bradshaw initially struggled to live up to massive expectations before helping deliver the Steelers' long-awaited playoff win at the end of his third season.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
Ravens playing a dangerous waiting game with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract, and it could be costly
Playing hardball with an MVP -- a face-of-the-franchise quarterback -- is a game of high stakes poker, and the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of one with Lamar Jackson. Recent history suggests it's a 50/50 proposition of working things out with the 2019 unanimous league MVP. The Green Bay...
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not practicing
Clowney was off to the side and did not participate in practice Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Clowney, who did not play in any of the Browns' three preseason games, has not practiced since the second day of joint workouts with the Eagles on Aug. 19. Easterling reports the defensive end appeared to hurt his hand while batting down a Jalen Hurts pass, but that has not been confirmed by the team. Clowney did not participate in the three practices last week, though head coach Kevin Stefanski said that was due to "rest."
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
WATCH: LSU DL Maason Smith suffers knee injury while celebrating a stop in game vs. Florida State
LSU and Florida State are squaring off in New Orleans in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night, and one of the Tigers' most important defenders suffered a potentially serious injury on LSU's first defensive drive of the game. Maason Smith, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman from Terrebonne High School in...
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Friday
Rojas (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right wrist discomfort, but it was apparently a minor issue. Rojas is hitting .128 with one double over his last 39 at-bats and it's unclear if the wrist had been bothering him prior to Wednesday.
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Losing work to Ozuna
Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Grossman is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Pablo Lopez) for the second day in a row, perhaps signaling that he's moving into a reserve role in the Atlanta outfield. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna, who went 3-for-7 with a double in the first two games of the series, will draw his third consecutive start in left field Sunday and may have supplanted Grossman atop the depth chart.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury
Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old is considered day-to-day.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Out with foot injury
Gamel is dealing with a left foot issue and will not start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Manager Derek Shelton didn't seem overly concerned about the issue, but it was enough to cause Gamel to limp and enough to cost him at least one start. Jack Suwinski will be the right fielder Friday.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Perfect at plate Saturday
Freeman went 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in a 12-1 victory over San Diego on Saturday. Freeman served as a table-setter from the three-spot, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and scoring three times. Remarkably, this was the All-Star first baseman's 18th game of three or more hits this season and the eighth time he's reached base four times in a contest. Freeman leads the league with 168 hits and 43 doubles and ranks second in batting average at .326, behind Paul Goldschmidt's .331 mark.
Astros' Ryan Pressly: On track for minimum stay
Pressly (neck) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is on track to return when first eligible Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly is out due to neck spasms, but that may be partially due to the fact that the Astros can afford to be extra cautious due to their comfortable lead atop the American League standings. Unless something goes wrong in the next two days, the veteran closer will be able to return as soon as possible and will not require a rehab assignment.
OK, What's Ryan Grubb's First Husky Play Call?
The UW could go after Kent State right away with a go route.
