Waco, TX

Art Center Waco brings Artist Jack Bower's 'Perspectivism'

By Kristina Davis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uOtu_0hcny48g00

Art Center Waco holds artist Jack Bower's 'Perspectivism Art Exhibit,' which is about bringing new ways to see art.

The philosophy of perspectivism holds that we tend to bring our own established, automatic and persistent way of looking at the world with any visual encounter, according to Doug McDurham, the CEO & director of the art exhibit.

KXXV
Art exhibit Waco

The Perspectivism show contains a variety of paintings and sculptures, showcasing new pieces and highlights of his past work. The show starts on Thursday with an artist reception from 6 - 8 p.m..

The exhibit will be on display until November 5. It's free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

