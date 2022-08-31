Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Fall 2022 Virtual Career Expo
(CBP to host a virtual career expo)....It will be on Tuesday, September 13. Customs and Border Protection is seeking entry-level and experienced law enforcement professionals. During the Virtual Expo, interested applicants can discuss career options with CBP recruiters and attend live group presentations to learn more about the hiring process. Military veterans are encourgaed to participate in the Expo. For more information go to CBP.gov/careers. You can also follow them on Twitter @CBPJobs and on Facebood at US Customs and Border Protection.
JOBS・
kxoradio.com
Bicycle Riders Busted
Two bicycle riders were arrested in separate incidents. On Saturday evening shortly before 8 O'clock, after a short pursuit, El Centro police stopped a bicycle rider in the 1500 block of Hamilton. The cyclist was found to be in possession of fentanyl and an airsoft replica gun. The 19-year-old also had several outstanding warrants. He was booked into Imperial County Jail.
kxoradio.com
The Sheptember Campaign Is Underway
(The Humane Society of Imperial County)....They are celebrating Sheptember. The campaign runs throughout the month of September. It is a campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For this month the adoption fee for all Shepherds have been dropped to $20. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits remain the same. The local Humane Society says they have about 20 German Shepherd breeds at the shelter. They say the breed is exceptionally smart and good with families. If a shepherd is not what you are looking for, they probably have the purfect pet for your family. The shelter has a capacity to hold 80 animals. The current population is about 200.
kxoradio.com
Firearms and Ammo Seized at BP Checkpoint
A 22-year-old man is in custody after U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered drugs and guns in his truck. Sunday afternoon the man drove up to the Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City and was referred to secondary inspection when a K-9 detection team alerted to the truck. During an inspection, agents located two loaded handguns in the center console, several loaded weapons and ammunition were found in the cargo area including a AR pistol, AR rifle, 20 magazines, 681 rounds of ammunition as well as nearly 4 grams of marijuana. The driver, a U. S. citizen, was turned over to local law enforcement authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
Excessive Heat Remains
The National Weather Service says the Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley is still in effect. Above normal temperatures will remain in the Imperial, Yuma and Coachella Valleys with highs in the 110 to 115 degree range. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid-90's on Friday with excellent chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. The Imperial Irrigation District has extended their Conserve Alert through Wednesday.
kxoradio.com
Man Stabbed in Brawley
Brawley Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in that city Monday night. Police responded to the 900 block of Main Street when they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The adult male was taken by ambulance to Brawley Airport and then flown to an out-of-Valley trauma center for treatment. Police said that the victim was reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover. Police are asking that anyone with any information on the incident contact the Brawley Police Department.
kxoradio.com
National Hispanic American Heritage Month
(IVC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage)....National Hispanic American Heritage Month begins September 15. It runs through October 15. The Imperial Valley College Associated Students Government will be celebrating on September 30. They will host Hispanic Heritage Night, beginning at 6:00 pm. It will take place on the Student Affairs Lawn and it will be open to the entire community. If you need more information call 760-355-6509.
kxoradio.com
A Change In The Weather
(One more day of excessive heat)....The National Wweather Service says a change is coming. The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to end Wednesday evening. Thursday high temperatures are expected to drop to around 103 degrees and into the 90's on Friday. Clouds are also expected to move in Thursday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. So far, no flood warnings have been mentioned for the weekend, but that could change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxoradio.com
Noche Mexicana Family Night
(Camarena Memorial Library Special program)....It is the Kids Need To Read, Grow Your Library and Page Coach Program. It will be arriving at Camarena memorial library in Calexico to help celebrate family and reading. On Thursday, September 15, the Calexico Library will host Noche Mexicana, a family night which will include special events from 5-7 pm. The planned activities include crafts, games and a Grow Your Library story time. Kids will be given a free book and Highlights Magazine. For more information go to kidsneedtoread.org.
Comments / 0