(The Humane Society of Imperial County)....They are celebrating Sheptember. The campaign runs throughout the month of September. It is a campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For this month the adoption fee for all Shepherds have been dropped to $20. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits remain the same. The local Humane Society says they have about 20 German Shepherd breeds at the shelter. They say the breed is exceptionally smart and good with families. If a shepherd is not what you are looking for, they probably have the purfect pet for your family. The shelter has a capacity to hold 80 animals. The current population is about 200.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO