Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
communityadvocate.com
Westborough, Shrewsbury receive Shared Streets grants
SHREWSBURY/WESTBOROUGH – Over $100,000 in grant funds for improvements to streets and sidewalks will be coming to the region. The money will go toward several projects, including radar signs for Shrewsbury’s Dean Park and snow removal equipment in Westborough. Last month, the Baker-Polito administration announced that $16.4 million...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Marlborough says goodbye to interns, pasta supper returns
MARLBOROUGH – The City of Marlborough is saying goodbye to the summer interns who were a “huge” help this year. Thank you to Trey Fuccillo and Jailyn Bratica for handling phones, resident inquiries, research projects, social media and more. The interns were welcomed in the office as they experienced working in local government. Good luck in your college studies.
communityadvocate.com
Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury
– Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away August 31, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA he was the beloved son of Paul and Dawn (Roberts) Carrelli of Shrewsbury MA; cherished brother of Chris Carrelli and his fiancé Nicole Pham of Auburn, MA; treasured grandson of Nancy Carrelli of Westborough, MA and the late John and Maureen Roberts of Auburn, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Carlene McKinstry, 77, of Northborough
Northborough – Carlene (Conant) McKinstry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health; she was 77 years old. Carlene was born In Worcester, Massachusetts on May 7, 1945, the daughter of Carlene P. (Irvine) Conant and Kilburn Nelson Conant. For 40 years Carlene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Edward J. Crowley, 86, of Northborough
– Edward J. Crowley, aged 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, one of four children to John and Anna (Beyerl) Crowley. He attended Worcester Boy’s Trade School where he studied electrical. Ed would...
communityadvocate.com
Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough
– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
communityadvocate.com
Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson
Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
communityadvocate.com
Laborious Labor Day races striding back in to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Highland City Striders are inviting runners to participate in the Laborious Labor Day races on Monday. The 10- and five-mile road races are scheduled to take place at Ghiloni Park starting at 8 a.m. Participants can choose between the “Tough Ten” or “Fast Five” course. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gathers for the Greek Festival
MARLBOROUGH – It was a weekend to yell “Opa,” indulge in baklava, gyros and lamb shanks, and celebrate all things Greek at the annual festival hosted by Saints Anargyroi Church on Central Street. “We love to have our neighbors here,” said the church pastor Father Gregory Christakos....
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury High Class of ’62 celebrating 60th anniversary
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury High School Class of 1962 will be celebrating its 60th reunion in October. The class will be holding an event on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston St., Worcester. For more information, contact...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gets ready for Labor Day events
MARLBOROUGH – A patriotic parade, the tastes and sounds of Greece, a charity bed race, a concert on the common and even a walk along the beach will highlight the upcoming Labor Day Weekend in Marlborough. Greek Festival. The three-day Greek Festival will be held rain or shine at...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Youth Basketball opens registration for travel league
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Youth Basketball recently opened registration for its 2022-2023 Travel League. Boys and girls in grades fourth through eighth are welcome to register. Each grade will have two tryout sessions. Fourth grade and eighth grade boys will try out on Sept. 20 and 27 at Lincoln...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Keith’s Music House announces new, expanded location for 2023
BOYLSTON – Keith’s Music House announced big news recently: they will be moving to a new site at 220 East Temple Street in Boylston in early spring of 2023. “The new location is twice the size of the old one,” said owner Keith Lewis. “We’ll have six practice rooms, and we plan to put in a coffee shop and a stage for performances. We want this to be seen as a legitimate place for musicians to play.”
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury’s Dean Park playground closes for renovations
SHREWSBURY – Dean Park closed its playground during the last week of August for renovations. The park is located off Main Street. The renovations include a new sandbox, merry-go-round, swing set, climbing features, improved accessibility, fencing and regrading of the surface. Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Snell said...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury High School soccer defeats Grafton in third scrimmage of season
GRAFTON – The Shrewsbury boys varsity soccer team beat Grafton 5-1 in the third pre-season scrimmage on the Gators home turf Sept.1. The Colonials and Gators previously played each other frequently during regular season games, but have not faced off in two years, according to Shrewsbury Head Coach Matt Wheeler.
communityadvocate.com
Fales kicks off first full school year in new building
WESTBOROUGH – Students and teachers rushed into Fales Elementary School last Wednesday to begin their first full school year in the new building. The first day of school for Westborough Public Schools was Aug. 31. Last year, Principal Maryann Stannard said, “We started the year in the original Fales...
Comments / 0