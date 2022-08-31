Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
shakinthesouthland.com
Georgia Tech is an Embarrassment - HATE
It’s been a long trudge through the college football off-season desert. It’s been difficult to shake the frustration of last season. I still wake up crying once a week because Clemson played Iowa State in a football game that didn’t require a hefty cash payment to the Cyclones for making the trip and taking the L. There are only 2 reasons you should ever play Iowa State. You either play in the Big 12 or you want to see what your 3rd string quarterback looks like against a step down in competition from your scout team defense. Playing them in a bowl game is unacceptable and deeply, deeply embarrassing.
Four outstanding Georgia football players who earned helmet stickers after the Ducks game
Georgia football gave no mercy to the Oregon Ducks as the Dawgs won 49-3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. This matchup was one of the most anticipated ones building up to the season, but instead, it was a dominant blowout for the Dawgs. Head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties
A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on tracks in Coweta County
PALMETTO, Ga. — No one was hurt on Friday after a train crashed into a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks in a Coweta County portion of Palmetto. CSX officials say one of their trains crashed into the unoccupied truck at Johnston Circle at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County
Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
saportareport.com
AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper
Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
Several counties under flash flood warnings as heavy rain continues
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Several counties are experiencing heavy rain and, in some cases flooding on Sunday. The two counties seemingly hit the hardest, Chattooga and Floyd Counties, had a state of emergency issued by Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heaviest...
