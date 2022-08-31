All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO