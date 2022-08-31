Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
End of Summer Shootout to crown first champions of 2022 in Roseville
All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.
Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson
Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
Extreme Sidecar, Youth 250 and 150 AMA National Champions crowned at Fast Fridays in Auburn
FAST FRIDAYS AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Extreme Sidecars: 1. Robert Curry/Laurie Curry, 2. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 3. Smylie Kinne/Chuck Heider, 4. Dillon Osborne/Jamie Morabito. Youth 250: 1. Charlie Trana, 2. Levi Leutz, 3. Chase Kangas. Youth 150: 1. Kensei Matsudaira, 2. Brady Landon, 3. Jameson Hutchinson. Saturday night championship racing continued...
Football roundup: Big wins in Bay Area for Placer, Del Oro
It was all Placer from the jump. The Hillmen (3-0) exploded to an early lead and had the starters out midway through the second quarter with a running clock on the way to a 45-0 victory over Silver Creek (0-2) on Friday night in San Jose. “I think we just...
