ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

1 suspect hospitalized, 2 arrested in officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills mall: Police

By Ciara Lankford, Sydney Heiberger
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhbDq_0hcnw7Hn00

CONCORD, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – One suspect has been hospitalized, and two other suspects are in custody following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at the Concord Mills mall.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, when police said someone called 911 saying their credit card had been stolen while inside the mall.

After a witness described the suspects, officers were able to locate three of them, as they matched the description given. As two Concord officers approached the three suspects, the group ran away inside the mall.

Authorities said one of the three pulled out a handgun. Both Concord police officers gave multiple commands to ‘drop the weapon,’ authorities said.

Instead of complying, one of the suspects reportedly fired at least one round at one of the officers.

The two Concord officers chased after the armed suspect into a construction area inside the Concord Mills mall, where they said the suspect fired another shot, with the bullet striking the ground in front of an officer. Both officers returned fire, striking the armed suspect.

Man arrested in Texas for murder of two in SC: officials

A lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m.

“My husband went to go put stuff out in the car, and then a big alert came on the intercom and said it was a code red, that this was not a drill,” said Kaitlan Ripple, who was at the mall during the shooting.

“I just had to explain to him and the other little boy that was there, ‘hey, there’s an emergency happening. If mommy says we have to play the quiet game, we have to be quiet,’” said Ashley N’da, who was also inside the mall during the shooting.

The injured suspect was provided aid at the scene, was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The two other suspects involved were located by Concord PD outside the mall and taken into custody.

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow.

Concord, NC Police

Concord Mills security told Queen City News that everyone was being advised to ‘stay away from the windows’ and all gates were closed.

Evacuations from the Concord Mills mall began Wednesday afternoon.

Concord Police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling this incident.

“This incident frightened a lot of people at the mall,” an officer with Concord PD said on Wednesday. “The Concord Mills mall has policies and plans in place for terrible situations like this.”

Authorities said one of the Concord officers involved has been with the department for about two years. The second officer involved has been with the department for just several months.

The identities of the three suspects and two officers involved have not yet been released.

Concord Police said they’re looking for anyone who may have video of the incident. Those who may have footage are asked to call SBI at 980-781-3000.

Concord Mills mall said Thursday they will be open for their normal operating hours 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

History of violence

In July 2021, Concord Mills managers made some changes to mall security following a string of violent fights and shootings that occurred at the mall, one resulting in a young girl’s death in 2019.

Anyone younger than 18 years old was told they would need a parent with them on the mall property over the weekends; otherwise, they could face charges.

PREVIOUS | Teen chaperone policy at Concord Mills mall following slew of shootings

Concord’s police chief said in 2021, the move would help cut down on the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following stabbings in north and south Charlotte. One of the incidents happened off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, close to the intersection of Providence Promenade Drive. The other stabbing took place on Braveheart Lane, a neighborhood off Oakdale Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Mills#Shooting#Police#The Mall
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews put out Trinity mobile home fire

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A mobile home caught fire on Monday in Randolph County, according to the Guil-Rand Fire Department. Fire crews responded to Marlbrook Court in Trinity and put out the fire at the abandoned mobile home. As of 12:05 p.m., no injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
TRINITY, NC
WCNC

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash. That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage. Medic confirmed one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy