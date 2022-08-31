ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

27-year-old man found shot in Glen Burnie home, police investigating

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV6dx_0hcnvkOY00

Anne Arundel County Police Officers are investigating a shooting that killed 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie.

Early Wednesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of M Street North East.

When they arrived, they found Ponder inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say after attempting to save Ponder's life, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing and officers believe this is a targeted incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4731.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Property owner finds human remains while cleaning backyard in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police recovered skeletal remains from the 1700 block of West Lexington Street on Sunday morning, according to authorities.A man with property on the block came across human remains while cleaning his backyard, police said.He had not visited his property for about a year, according to authorities.The backyard contained overgrown grass and had become cluttered with debris while he was away, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the skeletal remains to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say

BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible...
EARLEVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy