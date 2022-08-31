ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, NV

mynews4.com

WCSO prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It’s shaping up to be a warm holiday weekend which means plenty of people will be headed out on the water. Labor Day weekend is already filling up beaches and soon there will be even more boats, paddle boarders, and swimmers out on the water.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Virginia Lake contaminated with algae bloom

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
RENO, NV
Sun Valley, NV
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell

Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'

Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different.  The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley

Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
FERNLEY, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
msn.com

People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop

Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
KOLO TV Reno

Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
2news.com

Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno

One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
RENO, NV

