Hillary Clinton Brings Elegance In Whispy Blue Caftan & Pointy Flats to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice International Film Festival 2022

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVVd1_0hcnvMPE00

Hillary Clinton attended the red carpet for the world premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Clinton wore a wispy caftan in baby blue and was joined by Dario Franceschini, an Italian politician and lawyer.

The American politician’s outfit consisted of short flowing sleeves and a beaded and woven neckline in a darker blue with white trim. The polka dot dress was boxy and lacked shape as most caftans do, allowing for the New York senator to comfortably move around the carpet.

Clinton accessorized with a dainty silver necklace, chunky earrings, clear stacked bangles, and a statement-making ring.

As far as footwear goes Clinton kept it simple, opting for white pointed-toe flats that added to the public figure’s overall comfort. The shoes were embossed with a scale-like textural element and short and supportive heels .

“White Noise” is an upcoming black comedy featuring big names like Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle written and directed by Noah Baumbach and adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach’s eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own. The film is set to release in the United States on Nov. 25 before its streaming release on Dec. 30 by Netflix.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See what Hillary Clinton wore while addressing the public post-election.

Comments / 386

Buddy May
4d ago

all I can say is the famous words of Hillary Clinton is what difference does it make still Echoes every time I see that wrinkled up bag of skin

Reply(17)
282
Margo Johnson
4d ago

headline: elegant. translation: wore a big floaty mumu to disguise her dumpy self and out of style flats, cause she has balance problems. sorry, Hillary always dressed like peasant.

Reply(5)
191
Patrick
4d ago

after reading the title I got the impression of a dressed up witch, pointy shoes just conjured up that image in my mind ...Post COVID19 symptoms

Reply(6)
145
