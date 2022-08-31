ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Biden speaks with Jackson mayor about water crisis

By Morgan Chalfant
 4 days ago
AP President Biden called Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Wednesday.

President Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) about emergency response efforts to the water crisis in the state’s capital.

A White House aide said that Biden phoned Lumumba “to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.”

The two discussed emergency response efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “and the president expressed his determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure,” the aide said.

Jackson’s water system has long faced problems, but recent flooding has disrupted service at a major water treatment plant that has led to a cut in access to safe drinking water.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, warning that the city would not have enough running water “to reliably flush toilets, fight fires, and meet other critical needs” until the problem is fixed.

More than 150,000 were said to be without safe drinking water on Tuesday. City officials are working to distribute bottled water to residents who have lost access to water. It’s unclear how long it will take for the issues at the water treatment plant to be resolved.

An estimated quarter of Jackson residents live in poverty, making the situation all the more critical.

Biden late Tuesday signed an emergency declaration that frees up federal resources to supplement the state’s own emergency response, authorizing FEMA to mobilize equipment and resources to the area.

The president has sometimes visited areas stricken by disaster, but it is unclear whether he will make plans to visit Mississippi.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that White House officials were closely monitoring the flooding.

“FEMA is working closely with the state officials to identify needs, and the EPA is coordinating with industry partners to expedite delivery of critical treatment equipment for emergency repairs at the city of Jackson water treatment facilities,” Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One.

Comments

Fontaine
4d ago

I think City Hall need to be Audited. Everyone on City Council to the Mayor and Supervisors have been mishandling money for decades. The residents of Jackson doesn't hold them accountable that's why things never get done. Roads completely stop being repaved trash garbage not being picked up lights on the Interstates in West and South Jackson completely dark and dangerous. Plus he made Jackson a Sanctuary City for Soliciting and Pan handlers from other towns in Mississippi.

Reply(8)
15
Fred Smith
4d ago

Trump came to Jackson and wanted to meet and help Jackson but their pride got in the way. Democrats own this issue. The last republican mayor was 1989. It wasn’t perfect but it went down hill from there.

Reply(3)
4
Charles Hopper
4d ago

Agree with the individual who said all the City officials from the mayor, City councilmans on down needs to be audited. But know one at the city water department can't tell a disabled Veteran how he is post to wash their clothes nor is there any place in Jackson where a disabled Veteran can go to wash he clothes. These so call people that post to fixing these water problems has been doing something with the money nor can they provide a receipt to show the citizens of Jackson where the money went to, and can't tell the citizens of Jackson the truth, and they don't want to show a video of the water problems because they are afraid of being questioned by the citizens of Jackson who pay a part of their pay checks.

Reply(1)
4
 

