New York City, NY

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
New York City, NY
California State
New York City, NY
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Ben Stiller
Billie Jean King
Person
Christine Taylor
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES

