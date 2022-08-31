Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore
Emma Heming Willis has a new favorite designer. The British-American actress, 44, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story as she soaked up the summer in a cute one-piece swimsuit designed by her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore. "Loving my [swimsuit emoji] @demimoore x @andieswim," Emma wrote...
Alexis Ohanian Treats Daughter Olympia to First Waffle House Trip — With a Special Meaning
Olympia Ohanian may have just eaten a life-changing waffle. On Friday, Alexis Ohanian took his and Serena Williams's daughter to Waffle House for the first time. While that may not seem like a momentous occasion, the restaurant chain holds a special place in Ohanian's heart. As the 39-year-old explained in...
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’
RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
