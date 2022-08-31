Read full article on original website
Blood drive in Plainfield dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday will be dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is hosting the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will specifically memorialize Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
‘No advanced notice was given’: Indy mayor asked about Patriot Front march
INDIANAPOLIS — As more Indianapolis leaders and groups denounce the message spread during a march by Patriot Front over the weekend, questions are being raised about if the protest was allowed by the city. Around 75 members of Patriot Front marched from the grounds of the Statehouse to Monument...
Reaction to Patriot Front march
Indy leaders react to the Patriot Front march in downtown Indianapolis. Shelby County student killed in crash less than 2 …. Student loan forgiveness subject to state, county …. ‘No advanced notice was given’: Indy mayor asked …. Improving Union Station. Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement...
Indianapolis adding 200 license plate readers by Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — By Friday, more than 200 license plate readers will be in use across Indianapolis. The devices, commonly known as LPRs, capture the license plate and picture of every car that passes them. The LPRs can be seen on top of police cars, light poles and more throughout...
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.”
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
No new temperature, rainfall records expected today
INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project
People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement …. Shelby County student killed in crash less than 2 …. Student loan forgiveness subject to state, county …. ‘No advanced notice was given’: Indy mayor...
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.
Mayor Hogsett condemns march of Patriot Front in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of...
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
Family offers $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in teen’s homicide
INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell. Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on...
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday.
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened in the 10300 block of Prosperity Circle in Camby just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police were able to get surveillance video of the suspect.
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said.
