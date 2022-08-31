Read full article on original website
OTEC wants to warn member/owners of a recent scam
Harney County, Grant County and Baker County-OTEC wants to warn all our member-owners of an uptick in potential scam calls. We’ve received numerous reports from all four counties we serve that members have received calls from someone pretending to be from OTEC and demanding immediate payment or their service will be cut off. This is a scam!
The City of Hines Oregon wants the citizens in the know
Hines, Or- The City of Hines has a new way to alert the Hines citizens with notifications. Text HINES to 91896, and you will be opted in to receiving important notifications of what is happening or going on in or with the city.
