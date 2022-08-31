ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney to headline right-leaning think tank’s Constitution Day event

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089bBj_0hcntO6G00
Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will speak at a right-leaning policy group’s event recognizing the adoption of the Constitution next month.

Cheney will give the annual Constitution Day Lecture for the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank, on Sept. 19. The Wyoming Republican will speak on why President Lincoln’s call for patriotism grounded in “reverence for the Constitution” is essential for defending “our inheritance of liberty.”

Constitution Day is on Sept. 17.

Lincoln said in an 1838 address that the United States’ downfall would only come by “suicide,” according to the institute’s description of the event. It states that Lincoln saw commitment to the Constitution on the part of leaders and citizens as necessary to combat the rise of “mobocratic spirit.”

“Nearly two centuries later, an alarmingly widespread contempt for our laws and political process is threatening the intergenerational compact that perpetuates the American experiment,” the description reads.

Cheney will give her remarks about a month after her defeat in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s lone House seat. She has been a top critic of former President Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and has maintained that she is upholding the Constitution in seeking to hold Trump accountable for his role in the attack and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The House select committee investigating the attack, on which Cheney serves as vice chair, is on a hiatus from its public hearings after holding a series of them during the summer. The hearings are set to resume in September.

Deborah Moore
4d ago

she doesn't know what the constitution stands for anymore if ever, her family has made money off the backs of our Military, she has realized hating trump is very lucrative so is voting with the democrats.

Ronald Marquez
4d ago

Nope we do not want this paid for sell out. She doesn't care about saving America. She's been paid to attack Trump! She. ant do anything for we the people. She has tunnel vision on Trump

Imagine that
4d ago

Maybe, she should actually read the constitution prior to speaking. Oh but that goes for 75% of our political leaders, mostly on the Left.

The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
