Commanders practice squad tracker: Tracking all of Washington's signings

The Washington Commanders finalized their first 53-man roster of the 2022 NFL season on Tuesday. In arriving there, Washington cut several players, including former draft picks, priority free-agent signings and veterans.

Of course, some of those decisions were difficult, but the Commanders hoped to re-sign several to the 16-man practice squad.

Washington claimed two cornerbacks off waivers from the 49ers and Jets.

We are tracking all of the Commanders’ practice squad signings. Follow along here for the latest.

CB Corn Elder

LB Khaleke Hudson

DL David Bada

CB Danny Johnson

S/LB Ferrod Gardner

WR Marken Michel

WR Kyric McGowan

DE William Bradley-King